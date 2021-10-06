This is how Chris Pratt looks like Super Mario Bros … in this incredible fanart

MADRID, 28 Sep. (CulturaOcio) –

The signing of Chris pratt for the new movie of Super Mario Bros., an animated film in which he will voice the main character, he was received with mistrust by some fans of the Nintendo plumber… but also with great enthusiasm for others. A decision that has blown the imagination of fans who already imagine how the actor would be characterized as the friendly plumber.

A Twitter user has asked the BossLogic digital artist if he could make a design of the actor like Super Mario from a poster of Jurassic world in which Pratt appears with a velociraptor. The graphic creator has responded without wasting time with an image that has delighted the fans.

In it, you can not only see the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy characterized as Mario, with mustache included, but also the dinosaur that accompanies it has been edited to resemble, more or less, to the mythical and beloved Yoshi of video games.









Mario Bros will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series Teen Titans Go! and the feature film of the same title. Matthew Fogel will be behind the script.

Alongside Pratt, the film will star Charlie Day as Luigi. For its part, Anya Taylor-Joy will dub Princess Peach. Rounding out the cast are Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.