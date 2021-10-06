This collection and this film pay tribute to post-pandemic youth

“Revelers of the night,” whispers John Galliano under the screeching of the electric guitar of the film’s soundtrack, with a speech as tempting as the cinematic images that unfold before our eyes. We are in the white-coated convent (and former nightclub) of Maison Margiela on Rue Saint-Maur, sitting in two lounge chairs bianchetto for the projection of your movie ready-to-wear. His new vision is the continuation of the spectacular July Haute Couture film, A Folk Horror Tale, directed, like its prequel, by Olivier Dahan, who directed The Fri in Rose by Marion Cotillard and Grace of Monaco by Nicole Kidman.

With a rock ‘n’ roll score blasting, it’s a different experience than the haunting celluloid poetry of his latest film. Seditious and seductive, she takes you out of the time travel universe she created this summer and into a decidedly disturbing disposition. Literally, the camera goes out of the frames of fantasy to reveal the scenery. If the Haute Couture movie was full of illusions, it goes behind the scenes, just to infuse that setting with more fantasy on a very meta level.











Galliano explains it better: “The artisan film was shot in a studio with a 360 LED screen. Here in the film co-ed, we thought it was fun to really reveal the element of the backstage, so that there is some authenticity. “Artisanal” is the term he uses the iconic Maison Margiela to refer to Haute Couturewhile “co-ed” refers to the ready-to-wear collection. In the pyramidal structure that defines Galliano’s creative process – where he invents techniques for haute couture and filters them into ready-to-wear – these nuances are key. It is the same notion that underpins the dialogue between his latest film and the new one.

If Haute Couture represents the hand, the elemental purity of clothing, with all its strength and magic, the ready-to-wear it is industrialization. In essence, this collection is inspired by the Haute Couture themes of last July and translates them into a wardrobe that can be purchased. In the Spring / Summer 2022 film, “water is not water, it is biodegradable cellophane that we can play with to evoke the idea that they are on a raft in water,” explains Galliano, referring to a scene in which the The coastal fisherman’s motif from the first film has been reinterpreted: industrialized: “By the way, the raft is recycled pieces from the first film. It is suspending belief: a behind-the-scenes approach where we reveal the tricks of the theater or the cinema,” he adds.

What happens in the movie –true to the narrative tradition of John Galliano– it is left to the viewer to decipher it. Throughout the pandemic, his choice of epic film productions has reflected on the challenges of our time, from the aspects of communication to the hunger for information and transparency that we all felt during the crisis, and the interdependence so crucial to our experience. collective. More than anything, his latest film feels like an expression of community: these post-pandemic “revelers of the night,” as he calls their protagonists, able to reunite after great isolation. But they are revelers with a cause.



















Inside the movie, Galliano inserts a series of backdrops that evolve from country stagings to more striking images of environments splintered by earthquakes, their models parading on stage. “They are meant to provoke a questioning,” he says, adding: “Even though we’ve paraded through a lot, there is still a lot to do.” animal motifs and what Galliano calls “a utopian youth”It looks like a portrait of a post-pandemic youth more dedicated to environmental and community awareness than ever.











Galliano agrees that this is a generation that sees the pandemic as a lesson -a warning sign from Planet Earth- and that he has not forgotten what happened, however tempting the return to “normalcy” may be. With their cardboard crowns and silver rings as armor and hand plates that they wear over Fair Isle knit gloves like DIY knights, there is heroism against all odds in the community that Galliano portrays in the film.











It’s something we’ve always believed in here. The community is part of our creative process, and for others who are looking for a way to belong together with people or a brand with shared ethics and beliefs “.

