Things to know before seeing it

No time to die, the last film starring actor Daniel Craig as James Bond, has already been released.

No time to die is the fifth installment of James bond of the saga Daniel Craig and they all form a fairly coherent story, that is why in this last film he mentions characters and elements from the previous ones. So if you do not have fresh in your memory all the events that have happened so far, you can get a little lost.

Now we are going to go over some important items that are mentioned but not given much explanation. To start you have to know who it is Vesper Lynd interpreted by Eva green. This character appears in the movie Royal Casino (2006), she is an agent of the Treasury Financial Action Task Force that must monitor the money she spends James bond in the big game of poker. But she’s actually a double agent who works for the evil organization. Quantum that she has her boyfriend detained Yusef Kabira. After what James bond win the tournament, the villain Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) kidnaps Vesper and James Bond falls into the trap, but they are saved by Mr. White (Jesper Christensen) who kills Le Chiffre for stealing funds from his organization.

As they recover from the torture they have suffered, James bond and Vesper Lynd they fall in love and decide to go to Venice, even the spy says that he would be willing to quit his job for her. But Vesper is still working for Quantum and the villains go after them. After an intense fight, she dies in the arms of James Bond. Despite the betrayal, his love for her still affects him and that is why it is important in the movie No Time to Die and the graveyard scene is easier to understand.









Who is Madeleine’s father?

In the movie No Time to Die, the father of Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) and they fail to explain anything. She is daughter of Mr white, one of the villains of the saga. Since he was the leader of Quantum and a member of Specter, he has been portrayed by Jesper christensen.

This has been from the beginning a very complex character since he was a secondary villain in Casino Royale, the great threat of Quantum of Solace (2008) and helps James Bond in Specter (2015) when he gives her information in exchange for her protecting her daughter Madeleine. She is a fundamental character in No Time to Die. So you have to be very clear about who his father is and all the relationship he had with James Bond. Also, it is easier to understand the spy’s reaction at the beginning of the film.

No time to die is the perfect culmination of the stage Daniel Craig What James bond. That is why there are references to the previous films that must be remembered so that the experience is more complete.