They leaked Dwayne Johnson’s suit in Black Adam

Dwayne johnson It is a force of nature that will arrive with all its energy to the DC Extended Universe to give life to Black adam. The actor assured that the “hierarchy of power“is going to change in that world made up of properties like Superman and Wonder woman. The antihero personified by The Rock will be one of the most powerful characters of the DCEU. The movie of Black adam It is highly anticipated by the brand’s fandom.

In this way, the followers of Johnson and those of DC have long been waiting for news regarding the film that will feature the presence of the Justice Society of America. An ambitious project that will introduce many characters to the DCEU: Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).









Black Adam’s suit!

A leak from the film’s set shows the costume he will wear Dwayne johnson during the tape. The helmet of Hawkman. It is not yet known who leaked the material, but fans of the character are grateful for the ability to access new content from Black adam. New information on the film is expected at the upcoming virtual event, DC FanDome.

Everything indicates that the antihero’s costume is strongly influenced by the work he did in the production of Man of steel with the clothes of Superman. The Rock he does not need fillers to show muscle, his physical condition is impeccable, even more so with the hard workouts he carried out to become Black adam. Like Henry cavill, this actor is ready for the world of superheroes.

We are all excited and excited to see Dwayne johnson at DC Extended Universe What Black adam. It is not yet clear what focus they will give the character in this version, but Johnson cautioned that he does not have the morale of heroes like Superman or Flash. !Black adam he is willing to take a life when he thinks it is necessary!