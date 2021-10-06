They hate Chris Pratt as Mario, but it can’t be worse than the 90s movie

The question is whether the anger of the fans can make Nintendo change its mind. It’s funny that a very similar antecedent is with Paramount’s movie about Sega’s mascot, Sonic. When the trailer was released, fans of the character went wild with its design, as it was much more realistic (within how realistic a blue hedgehog running at supersonic speed can be) than the style. cartoon of the games. Because of this anger, 35 million dollars were spent to change the character of the entire film, with the luck that it was a box office success and, in fact, a very good entertainment film.

The 1993 Super Mario Bros movie or how to make the worst movie possible

The good part is that it is almost impossible that the new movie, whether Chris Pratt is there or not, is a bigger nonsense than the one from 1993, the first movie based on a video game. First, it must be recognized that It is difficult to transfer Super Mario Bros. to a real world. He is a plumber from New York who rescues princesses in a fantasy dimension and eats mushrooms and flowers to gain powers. Not to mention that he has a brother like him but dressed in green, a best friend who is a mushroom and a pet dinosaur.









Directed by the couple Anabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, who apparently lost their minds during filming, it starred Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi and the role of the evil Bowser Koopa was for none other than Denis Hooper. The princess, who is of course present, is Samantha Mathis. And, according to all those involved, the script they were presented with was very different from the one that was finally shot, which also had rewrites almost every day.

Let’s start with the argument. The dinosaurs, after the fall of the meteorite, did not become extinct, but went to another dimension where they have followed an evolution similar to ours. In the 90s, Mario Mario and Luigi Mario are two Italian plumbers who live in New York and by chance they meet Daisy, an archaeologist who is actually the daughter of the queen of the other dimension. I mean, a princess.

She is kidnapped by two henchmen of Bowser Koopa, a military man who has staged a coup in Dinohattan. Koopa wants to use the princess to unite the two dimensions, since there are no natural resources in hers. The Mario brothers will stop him and rescue the Princess with the help of boots with rockets that allow them to jump very high and a plague of fungus in the pipes.