They exchanged fame to save the planet

For many celebrities, reflectors, cameras and being the center of attention are not their thing and they prefer to use their fame and fortune in other altruistic activities, to the point where his artistic career is in the background by defend the planet and its biodiversity.

Next, we mention the stars who have fought the most for environmental causes, from the creation of clothes, food, fuel and anything that is ecological, to opposing governments, that for getting protagonists or being on the popularity charts.

Leonardo DiCaprio, a staunch environmentalist

Hollywood actor Leonardo DicaprioRather than dedicating himself to acting, he has dedicated his time and his soul in defense of the environment, in all its aspects, he tries to save all possible ecosystems around the planet and is considered one of the most activist actors in this area.



DiCaprio’s passion for defending animals, especially those in Danger of extinction, have made it confront the governments of different countries, such as that of Mexico, when a few months ago he raised his voice on his social networks against the decisions taken by the government of Mexico to lift the fishing ban in the area where the vaquita marina, a species in a critical state of extinction.

“The vaquita marina is the most threatened marine mammal in the world. Now, the Mexican government has lifted the ban on fishing in their habitat, guaranteeing that the approximately 10 vaquitas that remain will die among the fishing nets, ”the actor wrote on his social networks.



In May of this year he announced the launch of Re: wild, an environmental organization that seeks to protect wildlife and restore biodiversity, which he founded together with a group of conservation scientists, in collaboration with the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park, Island Conservation and local communities.

For this foundation, the actor announced a donation of 43 million dollars for ecological restoration efforts in the Galapagos Islands, according to information from the newspaper “The Guardian”.

But this is not the only foundation that he has built, since Leo began at the age of 24 to protect the environment and created a foundation that bears his name to protect the last wild places on Earth and apply solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature.

According to the United Nations (UN), the “Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation” supports more than 35 innovative conservation projects around the world that protect fragile ecosystems and key species.

He is also a member of the board of directors of several environmental protection organizations, such as the World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, International Fund for Animal Welfare, Pristine Seas and Oceans 5, and is an advisor to The Solutions Project organization, dedicated to extending the use of clean and renewable energies. In 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio received the prestigious Global Citizen Award from the Clinton Foundation for his philanthropic work.

For all his altruistic work in 2014 the UN Secretary General appointed DiCaprio Messenger of Peace in the priority area of ​​climate change.

Chris Martin and the cancellation of polluting tours

In 2019 the leader of the British band Coldplay, Chris martinHe assured that they would suspend their tours until they found a more sustainable way of doing them, thus impacting thousands of fans around the world who were looking forward to seeing them on stage after releasing their new album “Everyday life”.

The musician’s goal was to raise awareness about the impact these events have on the planet, and part of the band’s earnings have served as donations to support various environmental campaigns.

On that occasion, due to the impact caused by the announcement of the band, and before the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, Mark Savage, a BBC expert, calculated that, in England more than 405 thousand tons of greenhouse gases are produced per year by concerts, because in addition to the flights that artists take to move from city to city, it is the assembly and disassembly of the stage which pollutes the most; According to the Green touring guide (a guide for the music industry), it pollutes a total of 34% each tour and the transport of fans who attend the concerts 33%, and merchandising, 12%.

Among the associations that the band supports, is “Kiss the ground”, which asks its fans on social networks to take a look and become aware of all their actions that affect the planet.

Emma Watson and biodegradable clothing

British actress Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione in the “Harry Potter” saga, in addition to fighting for women, took up as a banner a fight to safeguard the environment.

In 2010 the actress participated in a festival in favor of the environment organized by Prince Charles of England, where she presented her own line of ecological clothing called Pure Threads, which is made with environmentally sustainable products.

The actress has pointed out in interviews that it all started when she saw the documentary “The true cost”, which deals with the issue of the social and environmental impact caused by the fashion industry, and this left a mark on her and inspired her to use her image to helping the environmental cause, he even traveled to Bangladesh to see first-hand where clothes are made.

Thus, along with his clothing line, he created an account on Instagram where he shows the outfits made with recyclable materials, where he also publishes warning messages about climate change.











Daryl Hannah and biodiesel

Hollywood actress Daryl Hannah, known for her participation in films such as “Blade Runner”, “Splash” or “Kill Bill”, was very concerned about the high pollution left by diesel and other fuels, so she looked for a way to do something.

In this feat of helping the planet, he founded a company called Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance (SBA), and sits on various environmental advocacy boards, including the Environmental Media Association (EMA), Sylvia Earle Alliance, Mission Blue, and Action Sports. Environmental Coalition.

In the first months of 2021, it closed an agreement with Springboard Biodiesel, a clean technology manufacturing company located in Chico, California, to sell products online on a small scale, which can help people achieve energy sustainability, through the use of small-scale biodiesel processors.

Bon Jovi, its food and ecological houses

Bon Jovi has always stood out for being a person to help others, but in 2013 he surprised thousands of followers by opening an organic food restaurant known as Soul Kitchen, whose menu is based on the philosophy “pay what you can” ( pay what you can), that is, offering diners healthy and environmentally friendly dishes, but economically accessible to anyone’s pockets.

Many homeless people attend his restaurant and others who can afford a meal elsewhere, but who prefer to contribute financially to the cause of the musician.

In 2014 the interpreter of “Livin´on a prayer”, inaugurated in Philadelphia the “JBJ Soul Homes”, an ecological building with 55 homes, offices and establishments for people with low income and sponsored among others by the foundation of the singer, JBJ Soul Foundation.

And as part of its foundation, it has also supported sustainable housing in urban areas, further contributing to the first LEED-certified housing installation in downtown Philadelphia and also assisting in the construction of two sustainable housing projects in Brooklyn.

“I think that when you come to an agreement with who you are, regardless of your financial condition, taking the time to help others, in whatever way, that mobilizes you, can really be satisfying for the soul,” said the singer.



Kevin Costner, the hero of the Gulf of Mexico

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner he tried to become the bodyguard of many species and of the Gulf of Mexico, it all started with the tragedy and ecocide that emerged in 2010 when a British Petroleum (BP) oil rig exploded, killing 11 workers and dumping tens of thousands barrels of oil.

It had a very severe impact on the sea, 800 thousand birds, 170 thousand turtles and more than 8 million oysters died, pelicans and dying turtles arrived on the beaches, covered in oil, while dolphins and whales washed up on the shore.

Given this, the actor implemented his plan called “Kevin Costner solution” which consisted of the installation of six large centrifugal machines capable of separating oil from water, a project that had 15 years of research and in which he had invested 24 million dollars approximately.

What inspired him to get involved in ocean cleanup was experiencing his own maritime disaster with the filming of “Waterworld,” and the Exxon Valdez disaster in 1989.

On the centrifuge machines he developed to separate water from oil, he commented: “This is the key, the axis for people to return to their work, it is a way to combat oil slicks in the 21st century.

The Bardem brothers and their fight for the oceans

The winner of Las Palmas, Javier Bardem, in 2018 he began to publish on his social networks, but no photos or content of his career, but the also winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe and six Goya did it to publicize his commitment to Greenpeace and his campaign to create a sanctuary in Antarctica.

Together with his brother Carlos and his friend, the director Álvaro Longoria, they went to that continent, while at the same time they collected hundreds of signatures to support a protectionist agreement in the UN Commission on the Antarctic Ocean (CCAMLR; Commission for Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources) in October 2018.

Also during 2019 at the San Sebastián Film Festival, they presented the documentary “Santuario”, directed by Álvaro Longoria, which records a week of the actors aboard the Arctic Sunrise (“Arctic Dawn”), the Greenpeace icebreaker ship and the which premiered on platforms in 2020.



“What may happen in this third round of negotiations at the UN is going to have a profound impact on our oceans and on the future of humanity. Delegates should know that the world is watching them as they negotiate a Global Ocean Treaty. We cannot allow ourselves to go wrong. It is time to Protect the Oceans ”, Javier commented in 2019.

Jane Fonda doesn’t mind being arrested in her fight for the environment

The Hollywood actress has always been characterized as an activist for different causes, when she was a young actress she protested and was arrested and now, at 83, Jane Fonda continues to be a success as an actress, she continues to protest and continues to be arrested.

The tireless fight he has led for the environment does not stop and whenever he can, he has even moved to Washington on several occasions to protest climate change.

“The world is warming faster than science anticipated. Humanity faces an existential crisis. And their solution is collective.

“Women understand that we are all interdependent. They are the ones that bear the brunt of climate change and the ones that will lead us towards solutions. Let’s get up and do it, ”he told the BBC.

The actress is also aware of many organizations that help rescue many species of animals.

