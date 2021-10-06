Wednesday, October 6, 2021
They claim that Meghan Markle could launch her own beauty line as Kylie Jenner

By Sonia Gupta
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is a fashion and style icon for dozens of spectators, her outfits and looks are replicated around the world. Due to the influence he has on the masses, it is believed that he might be thinking of launching his own beauty line, this after visiting the facilities of Guthy-Renker In New York.

While the dukes of sussex vVisiting New York for Global Citizen, they took advantage of their stay to meet with people from Guthy-Renker, a California-based marketing company that sells products directly through infomercials, television ads, and via email and the Internet.

Photo: AFP

The ‘Daily Mail’ points out that Meghan Markle might think of launching her own beauty line like other celebrities of the stature of Cyndy Crawdor, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian or her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

This would not be the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met with Bill Guthy, vice president of Guthy-Renker, since in March of this year, before the disastrous marriage interview, they visited her in California.




Photo: AFP

The property where Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah took place is even believed to belong to Bill Guthy, who faces multiple complaints in California for the quality of his products.

So far, neither party has come out to give an official statement or announce their collaboration or participation in a joint project.


Sonia Gupta
