These celebrities already have their ticket to space

Where to go when you have already traveled all over the world? Some celebrities already have their ticket to space and here we present them to you.

Virgin Galactic will begin a new travel experience bound for the stars. According ReutersSome of these characters who have already bought their seat have been waiting for more than 15 years for the moment to see through their window … the space.

In accordance with BI, Virgin Galactic aims to launch up to 400 flights per year, with up to six passengers and two pilots each and among those seats sold is a list of celebrities who, interested in living this interstellar trip, already have their ticket to space: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie (although these last two surely will not go together). The list grows and grows and today we introduce you to some of them.

Celebrities who are ready for a space trip

Leonardo Dicaprio: The actor auctioned off a space trip in 2015 with him, which sold for 700,000 euros (almost $ 1 million). Can you imagine going into space with Leo?









Justin Bieber: Justin and his manager, Scooter Braun, secured their seats and even Richard Branson tweeted about it, welcoming them, (although we don’t know if Hailey already has one, because this happened in 2013).

Rihanna: RiRi also in 2013 bought 3 seats for this experience. We still do not know who will accompany her but she said it has been her dream since she was a child and she was not going to miss the opportunity.

Lady Gaga: She told US Weekly that she would love to be the first artist to sing in space.

Brad Pitt: Brad didn’t just “go into space” with his character in the movie Ad astraHe will also do it in real life when possible, and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie also has a place reservation.

Can you imagine having the opportunity to go on one of those flights with them? Who of your favorite artists would you like?

Next: Panerai and Mercedes Benz show that luxury does not fight with sustainability

Explore more at: Instyle.mx