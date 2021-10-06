These are the best Marvel movies according to IMDb

The marvel characters They are not only protagonists of the best comics, they have also appeared in numerous films. 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are just some of the studios involved in its production, thus offering us some of the best works of the seventh art, and for you to check it, below We show you the 10 best Marvel movies according to IMDb.

10. Captain America: Civil War

The Russo Brothers are two of the great architects of the MCU, and they demonstrated it in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. In this film the Marvel heroes faced each other, laying the foundations of what would be Infinity war and Endgame. On IMDb it has a 7.8 rating.

9. X-Men: Days of Future Past

The filmic Universe of the X-Men produced by the defunct FOX has never been as popular as that of Marvel Studios, however, we cannot deny that it offered us excellent films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past. It is a free adaptation of the homonymous comic of Marvel comics written by Chris Claremont, and showed us the X-Men taking a trip to a post-apocalyptic future. On IMDb this film has a rating of 7.9.

8. Iron Man

Hombre de Hierro, a 2008 film, was the film that gave rise to the entire MCU. He showed us the first steps of Tony Stark as a hero in this Universe, and the truth is that the movie is not that good, but nostalgia makes us see it with different eyes. In IMDb we note that it has a fair 7.9 rating.

7. Thor: Ragnarok

This film was Taika Waititi’s first foray into the MCU, and in 2017 it was a whole mouthful of fresh air for the God of Thunder. In this movie we could see Thor fighting the Emerald Giant as part of an enslaving intergalactic game, as Asgard was completely destroyed during Ragnarok. On IMDb this comic film has a score of 7.9, although in the writing we believe that it reaches 8.5 without problems.

6. The Avengers: The Avengers

The first Avengers movie in the MCU is also about the first big crossover that was done in Marvel studios. The film showed us the confrontation of the most powerful heroes in the Universe against the Chitauri forces of Thanos commanded by Loki. This epic adventure is IMDb rated 8.

5. Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn came to Marvel Studios to direct in 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy and show us that bad guys can be heroes too. It has been only six years since this film was released, and it is already seen as a modern classic. On IMDb it has a fair score of 8.









4. Deadpool

There is no character in the Marvel Universe that is as irreverent and chaotic as the largemouth mercenary, Deadpool, a situation that 20th Century Studios could perceive very well when producing the homonymous film of this funny antihero. In IMDb we can find it with a score of 8.

3. Logan

In the opinion of this humble writer, Logan It is the best movie made about any Marvel character. It seems that the people of IMDb do not think in the same way, because on the site said film has an undeserved 8.1 rating. This film marked the farewell of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, thus showing us a complex post-apocalyptic tale in which most of the mutants have perished.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War It was the first part of the last chapter of the Saga of the Infinite. This film brought together most of the Marvel Studios characters that had been shown so far, and with an epic cliffhanger kept us on the edge of the seat waiting for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. In IMDb we can find it with a rating of 8.4.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame It is the last film belonging to the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga, and It is currently the best movie on IMDb with a rating of 8.4. It was the farewell of endearing characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, who ended up leaving their place for new generations of heroes to shine.

As you may have noticed, in the list of the best Marvel movies according to IMDb we can find the best adaptations that have been made of the characters of the House of Ideas. So if you haven’t seen any of them, we suggest you not to waste any more time, prepare a bag of popcorn, and enjoy all the action that these works can bring you.

And you, did you already know which are the best Marvel movies according to IMDb?

