The Voice, season 21 with Ariana Grande: this Tuesday the blind auditions end | La Voz USA episode 5 | hulu | usa | uses | streaming | schedules for latin america | united states | mx | mexico | lbposting | TVMAS

This Tuesday the blind auditions end
Wyatt bets everything on the first jury that turned around for his voice: Team Kelly.
Sophia Bromberg surprised the jury. She decides between her voice to Team Ariana.
Bianca decides to join Team Blake.
KJ Jennings sings “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae and gets his pass on Team Legend.
Manny decides to give it his all with a Dua Lipa song. He’s leaving with Team Blake.
Jeshika decides to hand over her talent and voice to Team Kelly.
Even though Kelly turned first for her voice, she opted to stay with Team Ariana.
THE VOICE: WHEN IS EPISODES 5 AND 6 RELEASED?
Episodes 5 and 6 can be seen on October 4 and 5 via NBC.
THE VOICE: WHEN WILL THE FINAL GALA BE?
This season 21 will accompany us until approximately mid-December, when the final gala will be held live to choose a single voice.
THE VOICE: WHAT IS THE PRIZE?
Season 21 of “The Voice” finally premiered on the night of Monday the 20th to put some of the best voices in the United States on our radar in search of a winner who will win a prize of $ 100,000 in cash, as well as a record deal.
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande will search for America’s new best voice on the 21st edition of America’s biggest TV talent show.
