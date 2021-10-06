The ten most viewed Netflix movies in the world

10. Being a father

In this endearing, funny and emotional story based on true events, Kevin Hart plays a widower who faces one of the toughest jobs in the world: parenthood. 74 million views.

9. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails. 75 million views.

8. Power Project

A rumor begins to circulate through the streets of New Orleans: the existence of a mysterious pill capable of unlocking latent superpowers unique to each person who ingests it. But there is a downside: you cannot know what will happen until it is taken. When crime spikes in the city because of the pill, a local policeman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a young drug dealer (Dominique Fishback) and an ex-soldier driven by a secret desire for revenge (Jamie Foxx) go ahead and risk it. all for taking the pill and stopping the creators of the substance. 75 million views.

7. Enola Holmes

England, 1884. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes up to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared. He has left her some most curious gifts, but no clue as to his whereabouts or the cause of his departure. After a childhood in complete freedom, Enola is suddenly in the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both determined to send her to a boarding school for young ladies. But Enola refuses to comply with his wishes and flees to London in search of her mother. 77 million views.

6. The old guard

A secret group of mercenaries with a mysterious ability that prevents them from dying has spent centuries fighting to protect the world from mortals under the command of a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron). The Old Guard is inspired by Greg Rucka’s acclaimed graphic novel. 78 million views.

5. Criminals at sea

When a New York cop (Adam Sandler) finally delivers on a promise to take his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a European trip, a chance meeting on the plane turns into an invitation to a family reunion on the elderly billionaire’s superyacht. Malcolm Fifteen. After the murder of Fifteen, they are the main suspects in a modern mystery story. 83 million views.

4. 6 in the shade

What is the great advantage of being dead? It is not getting rid of your boss or your ex. Don’t even erase your criminal history. The best thing about being dead is the freedom it gives you. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in the world without anyone or anything being able to stop you or say “no” to you. Six individuals from various parts of the globe – all consummate experts in their respective specialties – have been chosen not only for their abilities, but for the firm desire to want to erase their pasts in order to change the future. The one in charge of assembling the team is an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose only mission in life is to make sure that, even if no one is going to remember him or his agents, his actions leave a mark. 83 million views.

3. Spenser: Confidential

Former police officer Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) returns to the Boston underworld when he uncovers the conspiracy that caused a high-profile murder. Despite the constant threats, Spenser decides to take the law into his own hands to show that no one is above the law. 85 million views.

2. Blind

When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, there is only one certainty: if you see it, you will commit suicide. Malorie decides to face the unknown and stake everything on a new beginning. She sets out on a desperate flight with her two children to reach the only place that can offer her refuge. It is a two-day journey down a very dangerous river and, if they want to survive, they cannot open their eyes for an instant. Sandra Bullock heads a stellar cast, which includes Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich. 89 million views.

1. Tyler Rake

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless mercenary with nothing to lose who receives a very dangerous assignment: to rescue the kidnapped son of a prison mob boss. In the murky world of gun dealers and drug traffickers, a mission that is predicted to be deadly turns into a virtually impossible challenge that will change the lives of Rake and the boy forever. High-voltage action-packed thriller directed by Sam Hargrave. 99 million views.

