The success of ‘Late afternoon movie’, the Twitter account that humorously analyzes desktop and nap cinema | Pleasures

On Saturday, October 2, the telefilm Between these walls that aired on the Antena 3 network at 4:00 p.m. captured 12.5% ​​of the share, with 1,306,000 viewers. It was the eighth most watched show of the day, well above newscasts and other movies with more cache. There is no doubt about the audience data, but it is not known how many viewers came to see it in its entirety: the after-dinner movies have a sleeping effect comparable to that of the Vuelta Ciclista in summer. Most are designed to broadcast directly on the small screen, shot on a budget, starring unknown actors and their plots so predictable that it is not worth fighting the dream. For example, the synopsis of the aforementioned film is as follows: “Mel has decided to end her relationship with Ben. After several years, she feels that she needs to live alone with her daughter, but Ben does not resign himself to leaving home and settles in the attic without her knowing it ”. Who can imagine how it will end?

The combination of clichés in repetitive scenarios (the networks buy packages of films from foreign production companies such as the German FFP New Media, which locates most of its stories in Cornwall), the low level of production and the nap on the sofa lead to a laughable concept that is the one of movie of afternoon. That’s the name of a Twitter account who is dedicated to sharpening this genre and vindicating it. In less than three years he has amassed more than 40,000 followers, some of whom have reached to express that: “The best thing that happened to me in 2021 is this account.” The person who carries the profile on the social network and the website Peli de noche (based on real naps) – prefers to remain anonymous because he thinks it gives him more grace – explains to S Moda that “there are many other people who secretly wear his love for late-night movies. I considered that this marginalization was unfair, so I decided to create an account to value this cinematographic category, known by all but claimed by very few ”.

IMPORTANT NOTICE for @ antenna3com! I have detected an error in your programming this afternoon: You are going to broadcast a film that has more than 5 in @Filmaffinity, which violates all the protocols of the desktop cinema. Please, change it for another one with less note. pic.twitter.com/cMebX4ac9Z – Evening Movie (@PeliDeTarde) October 3, 2021

When he debuted on this social network, he had no expectations whatsoever. He does not like this type of platform too much, but: “on Twitter there is a mixture of information, humor and anger that I love, so I decided to jump in to add my grain of humor and anger (because I don’t give much information)”. The most applauded tweets are those in which he takes a news or real event and reinterprets it as if it were the synopsis of a tabletop movie. A good example is the one whose protagonist is Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, on her institutional trip to New York. Peli de Tarde chose a ‘casual’ photo of the leader and accompanied her with the text: “Isabelle moves to NY chasing the American dream. Shortly after arriving, he suffered a small fall and had to go to the hospital. When he receives the bill on his mobile, he will be forced to commit a crime in order to pay it- “Deadly Dream” (Liberal Nightmare), Saturday 4pm in A3 ”. It got 2,000 retweets and almost 10,000 likes.

Isabelle moves to NY chasing the American dream. Shortly after arriving, he suffered a small fall and had to go to the hospital. When you receive the invoice on your mobile, you will be forced to commit a crime in order to pay it- “Deadly Dream” (Liberal Nightmare), Saturday 4pm in A3 pic.twitter.com/bkNcuRjZtf





– Evening Movie (@PeliDeTarde) September 27, 2021

“Many images of today, mainly those of politicians, are very inspiring. Not because they are worthy of admiration, but because they seem to be recreating situations from tabletop movies. Or at least that’s what they suggest to me, “says the author of the tweets. The telefilm devised for the Madrid president would belong to the ‘romance’ category, because despite the general characteristics there are subgenres: ‘psychopaths’, ‘catastrophes’, ‘German’, ‘Christmas’ and ‘romance’, or at least that is how they appear cataloged on the website that came after the success on Twitter. “There are classics of cinema-siesta, like Mega Shark vs. Crocosaur, A summer in Salamanca or Double pregnancy, which deserve a broader analysis than a simple tweet or even a thread of tweets allows you ”.

“For example, in the German films of La 1 de TVE the viewer knows that there will not be many shocks, that all the protagonists are civilized people, that they do not scream and that they will resolve their family conflicts easily. In Antena 3’s psychopaths you can guess who the bad guy is after 5 minutes into the movie, and in La Sexta’s catastrophes you know that the divorced scientist will solve the problem with some crazy plan. Starting from these already consolidated codes, from the security that knowing the future of the plot provides, it is easy to fall asleep ”, he develops.

In addition to reviews and dossiers, it has a section of interviews with experts on the subject such as the interpreters Lluïsa Valldaura, the actor Fernando Corral or the journalist Pilar Eyre. The expert in Royal Houses is a great fan of tabletop movies and has spoken about her book I, the Reand in the key of a telefilm. In fact, the author maintains that the synopsis of her book adapted to the small screen “could be the typical afternoon movie in which you think you are going to sleep peacefully, you make yourself comfortable with some pillows, close your eyes … and suddenly a A phrase, a scream, a shot, makes you sit up suddenly and you already spend the whole afternoon hugging the pillow, dead with fear ”.

Twitter is a swampy ground in general, and tweets from an account with that many followers are potentially viral. It is a positive thing as long as it does not arouse anger that ends up becoming a digital lynching. Beyond some troll Punctually, Peli in the afternoon has not had any complaints, not even from the protagonists of his telefilms based on real events. Yes, he was pleasantly surprised when Julia Roberts’ brother, Eric, liked one of his tweets. “He is one of the most important actors in tabletop cinema. It comes out in almost all of them, whether they are psychopaths, catastrophes or Christmas. Together with Sandra Bullock, he is one of the biggest nap generators on the planet ”, she points out.

For those who are not very knowledgeable in ‘pelitardismo’ but want to know more about this genre, @PelideTarde recommends starting with a film that was a film success at the time and turned out to be the mother of psychopathic nanny films: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. It also gives other titles like A summer in Salamanca, Lavallantula, Piranhaconda or Pregnant at 17 although his conclusion is that: “Life, deep down, is an afternoon movie.”