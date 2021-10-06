The Squid Game 2: Release date of the second season, cast and everything you need to know about the Netflix series

Lto series feeling of this 2021 has fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of more chapters. The Squid Game it turned out to be an absolute success of Netflix and there are already some indications of how to continue the story.

* The following information contains spoilers

Apparently in the final scene, Gi-hun decides to postpone the dream of being with his daughter to return and challenge the people who have been left at the forefront of the macabre game.

The story could continue from this point and show how to be the protagonist's plan to defeat forces that prey on people's need.









There is also the ability to see how did Gi-hun’s life change to that point and how did he find the motivation to return to that painful activity?Even if that means breaking a promise to your daughter again.

There is not much clarity on the subject. Director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk recently stated that he has no intention of doing a second part for now., because the creative process until now was very exhausting.

However, everyone knows the great power of persuasion that Netflix can have with a successful and successful production. how to get what people want to see in record time. It is very likely that the continuation can be seen for the second half of 2022.

Since most of the characters in The Squid Game have already died, it will obviously remain Lee Jung-jae and also Gong Yoo, the man who recruited participants at the train station.

Fans are also waiting for a surprise with Jin, the member of the group BTS. Two recently given clues and the training of the young man in the performing arts gives rise to hope that he will be invited to the recordings.

Gi-hun was the winner after Sang-Woo decided to end his life in the middle of the battle arena.