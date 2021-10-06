The secret of the most important Spanish supermodel in history to conquer the red carpets and achieve perfect skin after 40

With her cosmetics firm, ALLEVEN Beauty, she has entered the most sought-after toiletry bags on the red carpet, from Emma Stone to Beyoncé. And its ultra-technological facial mask, Stellar Mask, is one of the most internationally awarded cosmetics in recent years.

Celia forner She is the only Spanish woman who can boast of having been part of that stratospheric team of models that in the 90s turned her profession into an icon of pop culture. We talk about Lindas, Claudias and Cindys, and yes, supermodel is counted among her many superpowers. But it is not the only one, far from it. It is also a

avid art collector and, after training at the prestigious Christie’s and Sotheby’s, she has designed wonderful jewelry for years. Until he decided to change course and create one of the cosmetic firms most praised by international critics in recent years.

ALLEVEN Beauty, which began as his own solution to a problem for which he could not find alternatives, has become, with his

latest releases, in the essential brand of celebrities of the highest level, models, influencers and beauty experts of those who know what you really have to buy to assemble the perfect toiletry bag. Their first product, Color Shield, was a smash hit: an airbrush-effect body make-up capable of correcting everything with the precision of a

Photoshop filter. The red carpet experts from

Beyoncé to Emma Stone, they can’t live without it. He repeated with success with his facial line and that he managed to

Alleven Stellar Mask face mask became the most internationally awarded cosmetic product of the last year.

Married to the mythical editor of

Vendome Press, Francesco Venturi, for almost 30 years, Celia, who was chosen

Best Model in the World in 1987, has lived for decades in London with one foot in Mallorca. Now you are going to add Rome to your usual addresses. But today she has chosen Madrid to present the next chapter of her cosmetic adventure:

Alleven Total Face Toner, with up to 11 technologically integrated bioactives and

Prodigy Oil Face, a facial oil that has every intention of changing our beauty routine forever. We have chatted with her to tell us everything.

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is harmony. It is an emotion that makes you feel good.

What do you miss the most from your time as a model?

I have very good memories, but I can’t think of anything that I miss. I live day to day.

The 90s were a really interesting time to dedicate yourself to that profession, but also the circumstances were harsher for the models. What do you not miss at all?

It is true that there were behaviors that were very normalized and that were not questioned. In that sense, fortunately, things have changed.

How have your experiences in the world of fashion influenced your current experience as a beauty entrepreneur?

All experiences mold you, they are part of who you become. In my case, during my years in the world of fashion I worked with the best makeup artists and beauty teams internationally and, without a doubt, that experience was the basis of what we can offer today at ALLEVEN.

Where did the idea of ​​creating a cosmetic firm come from?

It all came about in a very organic way. I had a dream of creating the body color spray that was natural and long-lasting, and from there came the other products. Each formulation is unique and formulated from scratch. Respect and honesty towards the consumer is one of the pillars of ALLEVEN. They are effective products with maximum performance, immediate effect and the latest technology.

I wanted to provide products and solutions that I couldn’t find on the market and that I thought could help and appeal to many women and men.

How many years did it take you to shape the idea?

It took a long time! Five years and several failed attempts in different countries until I found my current team. The products are produced entirely in Spain, something of which I am especially proud.

How was the process of creating Alleven? Where did you start?

Curiously, I started by creating the packaging, the concept was very clear to me. I found the name: it was the name of my daughter Allegra Venturi’s Instagram: ALLEVEN. The most complex thing was finding the right team that believed in the project and got down to work and gave shape to the idea that I had for Alleven. It was not easy, in the process of creating the brand it took me five years.

Funny that the makeup and concealer were from your first release at Alleven. Why and how did you identify this need in the market?

It was a product that I dreamed of and that did not crust, so I decided to create it. A body makeup that could create an airbrush effect and knowing how I know the tricks of the profession, in which not everything is what it seems, I decided to create Color Shield. and it has become the body spray makeup used by Beyoncé, Scarlett Johanson, Cardi, B, Emma Stone, Laura Dern and Alicia Vikander, among many other Hollywood stars …

Do you see yourself as a pioneer in a field of beauty in which, frankly, you had hardly any competition?

ALLEVEN has been a pioneer brand when it comes to body makeup, in fact body makeup became a trend that many brands followed. We continue to research and innovate with all the products that have subsequently been launched.

Why did you decide to prioritize technology, functionality and results over other concepts that seemed more fashionable a few years ago, such as natural cosmetics?

At Alleven, formulations are created that incorporate the best ingredients for the formulas that are designed, regardless of whether they are natural or not. The selection is determined by the use of advanced technologies that provide the desired efficiency and result with the maximum performance, and with the minimum environmental impact. Sometimes we find it in natural ingredients and, on other occasions, in biotechnological or molecular ingredients.

How did the idea for the mask come up and what effect did you want to achieve on the skin?

An immediate beauty effect was sought that could be applied to the skin of the entire body. Being peel off, it can be used on localized surfaces of the skin: face, décolleté, arms, legs …

Why do you think it has become one of the most awarded masks internationally this last year?

The results are spectacular and immediate. And both the consumer and professionals in the world of beauty have recognized it.

How has the brand evolved in the last two years?

The consumer increasingly gives more importance to that space that you dedicate to yourself. We are focusing on developing products and routines that reinforce not only personal care and immediate results, but also well-being.

Do you think that women in general know more about beauty now than 20 years ago?

We are much more informed and we take better care of ourselves. Without a doubt, we are more aware of the products we use. The new forms of communication allow a broader and more global knowledge.

As someone who lives and has lived in different countries, do you think there is a different sensitivity towards beauty in Spain or is it similar everywhere?

Each culture has its particular sensitivity but beauty is something global, we want to look and feel good and we invest in it.