The Saga | Ellen Pompeo reveals details of her fight with Denzel Washington

Ellen Pompeo revealed some details of the confrontation she had with Denzel Washington during the recording of an episode of season 12 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, titled ‘The Sound of Silence’.

The actress confessed that the differences with her colleague arose after an act of improvisation, when Denzel, who was playing the role of director at the time, caught her attention and she reacted very angry.

During an episode of his podcast ‘Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo’, where he had his partner on the series, Patrick Dempsey, as a guest, the actors chatted about the responsibility of directing scenes. Later, the artist asked him what it was like to be under the orders of Washington.

Although Pompeo initially said he was “amazing” as a director, he immediately recounted details of the difference they made on set.

Ellen said that they were filming a scene for the end of the episode in which her character is asked to hear an apology from a man who seriously hurt her, but since it was an emotional scene, she ended up improvising a dialogue with one of the actors. guests. That colleague’s mistake was that when they recorded the scene, he didn’t see her in the eye, and that upset her.









“I yelled at him and said, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me’. And that was not in the dialogue, and Denzel went crazy. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t tell him what to do. ‘ And I was like, ‘Listen, dad, this is my show, this is my set. Who are you telling? You hardly know where the bathroom is. ‘ I respect him as an actor, as a director, like everything, but… ”, said Pompeo.

After the incident, Ellen assured that she was able to talk with Denzel’s wife when she arrived on set, because she was a fan of the series and thanks to her request, Washington directed ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

“I told him, ‘He yelled at me today and I’m not okay with him, and I don’t want to see him and I haven’t talked to him, and I’m not talking to him.’ We don’t get over this without a fight, but you know, those are the actors, passionate and fierce, and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So it was an incredible experience, it really was, ”Pompeo finished his story.