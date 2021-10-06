The release date of Blade, from Marvel’s phase 4, will have been leaked

Blade It was one of the best bombings of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feature films starring Wesley Snipes in 1998 and 2002 they were not taken into account within that universe of superheroes starring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. And it’s a real shame, because those vampire movies were actually a really good cover letter for the character, introducing Him Who Seen the Sun into nightclubs packed with bloodsuckers.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for now, straddles the movies and the series. Having recently premiered Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, and with Eternals In the spotlight, Blade was a bit far for Marvel fans and, above all, for fans of the fantasy genre.

Marvel’s upcoming phase 4 premieres, plus Blade

Eternals : November 5, 2021

: November 5, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multivers of Madness : March 25, 2022

: March 25, 2022 Thor Love and Thunder : May 6, 2022

: May 6, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : July 8, 2022

: July 8, 2022 Blade : October 7, 2022

: October 7, 2022 The marvels: November 11, 2022

For now, this is how all the releases that are yet to come in this phase will remain. it is very possible that some of those dates dance and they do not end up being the definitive ones.

