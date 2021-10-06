The particular reason why George Clooney “forbidden” his wife to see one of his films

George Clooney revealed which of his movies prevents him from seeing his wife, lawyer Amal Alamuddin

George Clooney has an extensive and successful filmography. However, there is one of the films he starred in that, according to himself, he does not want his wife to see. Amal Alamuddin reported in an interview that the Hollywood actor is “forbidden” to see a particular film.

The successful lawyer said that, in the actor’s discretion, she has nothing to do with Batman & robin, the film of the saga that he directed Joel schumacher.

For Clooney, the 1997 movie in which he played the superhero – and Chris O’Donnell to Robin-, “destroyed the Dark Knight franchise”. However, it is not the only film since in reality the title was added to a “prohibited list” that is for the “total benefit” of his wife.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin at an event. (GTRESOLINE /)

“He won’t let me see it”, revealed Amal in statements to Variety about the movie. Before that, her husband justified himself with a little humor: “There are certain movies where I just say ‘I want my wife to respect me a little bit’”.

However, the actor admitted that he will give in when their children (Alexander and She, age 4) ask to see her. Therefore, he joked when imagining the reaction of the children: “If they tell me ‘this sucks’, it would be very painful “.

In recent years and in parallel to his successful career Clooney became the most coveted bachelor in Hollywood. But, the title expired the day he met Alamuddin, to whom he proposed marriage in a very particular situation. “When we were dating we never talked about marriage, so I asked him out of the blue,” he recently recalled in another report.









Remember George Clooney as Batman? No? Better

“There are certain movies where I just say, ‘I want my wife to respect me a little'”, launched Clooney, who considered that Batman & Robin “destroyed the franchise”

The woman, for her part, did not respond immediately and this was something that made Clooney very uncomfortable. “It took him a long time to say yes. I was on my knees for about 20 minutes”, He related at the end of 2020. Wrapped in a lot of anxiety, he insisted again, showing him how stressed he was while waiting for him to tell him if he accepted or not: ‘I said ‘look, my hips are going to stick out.’

Continue reading the story

Alamuddin said yes to the amusing proposal and that moment became a family story. “We told his parents about it and their reaction was, ‘Is there something wrong with your hip?”Clooney explained.

George and Amal Clooney, married since 2014, have two children together.

In 2014, the couple made the union in Venice and, since then, he has not skimped in praise for her. “I thought ‘I’m never going to get married, I’m not going to have children. I’m going to work, I have great friends, my life is complete and I’m doing very well. ‘ I didn’t know how empty my life was until I met Amal “.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson’s mother-in-law is still incredulous about her grandson’s name.