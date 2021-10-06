‘The Morning Show’ is reformulated. Again

“As someone who usually lives with a happy step and a smile on his face, in the end I screamed, I cried and I got emotional,” she said. “It took me weeks to deflate my eyes from all the excitement.”

While this was happening, Aniston and her co-stars from Friends They were filming their long-awaited, and repeatedly delayed, reunion episode. Returning, at this dire moment, to the joyous series that so defined her career was another giddy experience, Aniston said.

“We all had such a happy ignorance going to the reunion,” he said. “We were thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be, going back to Stage 24 exactly the way it was, exactly the way we left it.’ But it was an emotional blow. It turns out that time travel is not so easy ”.

When Friends ended after a decade, in 2004, “we were all willing, eager, full of enthusiasm, looking to the future,” he continued. “But there were many things to come for everyone: hard truths, changes, losses, babies, marriages, divorces and pregnancy losses. One of the most emotional things for me was realizing that times were so much easier back then. To begin with, we did not have social networks ”.









A possible third season of The Morning ShowBut it is clear that there is still much to explore, including how the characters could overcome the traumas of 2020. Beyond the pandemic, the question remains about what happens to people caught in the jaws of public scandals.

“I hope we take a moment to pause when we are agitated, and to take each case as it comes, and to use due process,” Aniston said. “It’s too easy when, with the click of a button, someone just disappears.”

