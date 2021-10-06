The Masters Of Dubbing At The Comic Convention Latin America Lima 2021 Edition

Lime. – The most important voice dubbers of the most popular television series and cartoons will arrive in our capital to make us live the unforgettable experience at the Comic Convention Latin America.

The presence of Mario Castañeda, a dubbing actor recognized for being the official voice of Goku in Dragon Ball, Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jim Carrey in films, Kanon of Gemini in The Knights of the Zodiac, Don Ramón is confirmed. and Ñoño in El Chavo the animated series and many more.

Also arriving in Peru will be Patricia Azan, a voice actress recognized for being the voice of Eric Cartman and Kyle Broflovski in South Park, Vicky in The Magical Godfathers, Kyoka Jiro and Recovery Girl in My Hero Academia and many more.

Andrés Gutierrez, in charge of giving voice to the legendary THOR and practically all of Chris Hemsworth’s films, will also arrive in Lima on this occasion.

Juan Carlos Tinoco, is another voice actor who will arrive in Lima for this great event. He is none other than the voice of Thanos in the Marvel Universe, as well as the voice of Jiren the Gray in Dragon Ball Super.

Also, Luis Carreño, voice actor recognized for being the voice of SpongeBob, Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, Dog of CatDog, Max Steel and many more.









As in the previous edition, the now called Comic Convention Latin America, will have the presence of international artists such as Alan Ritchson from the Smallville series, stands, exclusive funkos, attractions and much more entertainment to the delight of fans of movies, series, and pop culture in general.

The Comic Convention Latin America is an organizing company of Comics Conventions that is present in more than a dozen countries on 3 continents of which the Lima event is now a part, and announces that this year’s convention will be held at the Center of Exhibitions of the Jockey Club, his place of always, from the 17 to the 21 of November.

You can find all the information about the event at www.mundodefans.com and you can add yourself to the discord channel: comicconventionlatinoamerica to keep up to date with all the information about what is coming.

