The last 5 photos of Kim Kardashian West that are sweeping her Instagram profile

Kim kardashian west (@kimkardashian) has caused great success on his social networks for the latest publications he made in the last hours. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, caused more than 26,399,149 of interactions between his fans.

The most relevant posts were:

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for Skims

Balenciaga Met 2021

What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe ?!

The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you want to see when you’re ready to see it 🪧









I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in theses pics 🙏🏼 and Mom- I’m sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Born on October 21, 1980, he began to carve a niche for himself in the world of fame in the early 2000s, when monopolized covers and photocalls as a friend of the also well-known socialite Paris Hilton. Kardashian appeared multiple times on reality TV The Simple Life (2003-2007), which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

His prominence increased from 2007, the year in which he and his family premiered a reality show on E! called Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then has launched multiple fragrances and accessories among which its brands KKW Beauty or Skims stand out. In 2016 Made the cover of Forbes magazine as one of the world’s most coveted businesswomen. Currently, following an agreement with the Coty company; Its KKW BEAUTY cosmetics brand is valued at $ 1 billion.