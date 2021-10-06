The intense discussion between Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington on Grey’s Anatomy – Para Ti Magazine

It was in 2016 -during season 12- when the actor participated in an episode and had an attitude that the actress did not like and reproached her on the recording set.

The episode “The sound of silence” had as far as the temporal, a little more weight which goes beyond the title of this chapter.

This episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ broadcast in season 12 of 2016, had the celebrity of the cinema Denzel Washington as director.

The protagonist of the series , Ellen Pomepeo revealed in his show Tell me with Ellen Pompeo who had a strong fight during the recording. The actress told the former protagonist Patrick Dempsey who once improvised a phrase in a raised tone to another of the characters in the framework of an emotional scene, “Look at me when you apologize, look at me” he remembered what he yelled at the actor.

“That upset Denzel a lot since he was not in the dialogue and he told me that he was the director and not to tell the actor what to do “ said the actress.









The absolute protagonist of the series

He also said that “I was like, ‘Hey son of a bitch … this is my show.’ This is my set. Who are you telling?

However Pompeo clarified that respects him a lot as an actor and director and that after that incident they were able to work smoothly without any shocks.

Finally he said that “ It was an incredible experience, it really was. “