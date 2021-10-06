The impressive sporty side of Kerem Bürsin, the actor from Love is in the air



Kerem Bürsin has declared himself a sports lover and does numerous sports disciplines



Share one with Chris Hemsworth, the ‘TireFlip’

Kerem Bürsin’s name probably doesn’t sound familiar, but Serkan Bolat does. The protagonist of one of the most watched series on Divinity is not only a great actor, but he is also a great athlete. The actor of Love is in the air He has shown his passion for sports on numerous occasions and that is that he never does the same, but is always trying new things.







From a very young age he practiced all kinds of disciplines as he himself has told. “He was a good swimmer in high school. I made several records in 100 meters. The teachers were thinking about whether the team should join the Olympic team, “he says in an interview with TEN.

One of the disciplines that he has shared the most is’TireFlip‘that many Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth or Dwayne Johnson do. It consists of lifting large tires. This would not be the only one and he practiced numerous types because as he himself has assured “sports have always been my life”.

“I was doing lacrosse in college. It’s completely different. It’s probably the most dangerous sport I’ve ever played. It was very interesting. “It was when he moved to Boston that he became fond of football.” There was football season, basketball season, baseball season … Each season was very beautiful in its own way. It was fun to be a part of those things. ”