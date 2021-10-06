The hidden reason Jennifer Lopez wasn’t on the red carpet for Ben Affleck’s new movie

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the premiere of “The Tender Bar”. (Backgrid / The Grosby Group West Hollywood, CA)

Jennifer Lopez skipped the red carpet at the premiere of her boyfriend’s new movie Ben affleck with George Clooney because “does not support “ to the Director. Affleck is part of “The Tender Bar “, directed by Clooney, which will premiere on December 22.

Affleck, 49, joined his castmates at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last Sunday, but without the company of the Latin star, who was recently with him at the premiere of his other movie, “The Last Duel ”at the Venice Film Festival. Instead, Clooney attended the event alongside his wife Amal Alamuddin.

An insider told the British newspaper The Sun: “It is known that Jen did not get along with George Clooney when they did ‘Out of Sight’ together. They couldn’t stand each other. “

“So it’s funny that Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with him, posing with George and his wife Amal.”

However, earlier that Sunday, JLo was seen with Ben on the way to another screening of the film.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the screening of the film “The Tender Bar” directed by George Clooney (The Grosby Group)

Over the weekend, Clooney, 60, and Affleck posed together at the red carpet premiere of their film in Los Angeles. They were very funny during the event.

Clooney has assembled a great cast in his eighth feature film as a director. In addition to Affleck, the cast includes names like Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Max Casella, and up-and-coming newcomer Daniel Ranieri. Amazon will launch “The Tender Bar” on December 22 in the United States and will premiere globally on Prime Video on January 7.

The two Hollywood stars, who have played Batman in the movies, had already worked together on the movie “Argo”, which earned them the Academy Award.

In conversation with the press during the event, Affleck said that he is delighted to have put himself under the command of his great friend for his latest film work, to the point that he has defined it as the best filmmaker he has ever worked with.

“He is the most accurate director I have ever worked with. He is very smart and always creates a good atmosphere among his teammates. George is a very experienced professional, he knows exactly how to do his job, he has a gift. It is able to get straight to the point and eliminate all unnecessary noise”Affleck said of his colleague.

Director George Clooney and Ben Affleck attend a screening of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, California on October 3, 2021 (Reuters)

Affleck had a very funny reaction when a journalist mentioned a phrase about his famous girlfriend. The actor answered the typical movie presentation questions during his stint on the red carpet, but there was one that got all the attention.

The “Access Hollywood” reporter asked Ben about a line Clooney said and asked if he knew who he was talking about: “It had to be sexy but it also had to be believed that I could shoot you“Do you know who he’s talking about?” Said the journalist.









“I have no idea, but it looks like a good movie.Affleck replied. The reporter told her that it was Jennifer Lopez and asked her if she agreed with her partner, and Ben laughed and said, “I think George is a smart man and an excellent director. “

Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney (Photo by Ke.Mazur / WireImage)

George and JLo, 52, shared the screen on “Out Of Sight “ 1998, receiving critical acclaim.

And while none of the megastars have mentioned the hostility that ensued between them during filming, JLo once opened up to Jon Stewart on The Daily Show about their big-screen kisses. “I have done more than 30 films, so some have been good, others not so good”he told the comedian. When the actress refused to give the actor’s identity, Jon assumed that Clooney could be the worst of all. “It was good!“The actress said at the time after Stewart asked her if the actor had given her his worst kiss on camera.

Lopez later clarified that she has yet to have a terrible kissing experience with a co-star. “I have to say that I have never had anyone with bad breath, which is good. “he added laughing. Although her kisses with Clooney fell short of her expectations, she quite enjoyed the scenes she shared with Josh Lucas.

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez in “Out of Sight”

During a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez was asked to recount his favorite on-screen kiss. While he had several top-tier names to choose from, he ended up naming his “An Unfinished Life” co-star Josh Lucas as his best movie kiss.

And it turns out that the feeling was mutual.

In 2015, Lucas talked about the memorable experience he had kissing Lopez in the movie “An Unfinished Life,” saying that “she was phenomenal in many ways.” “We had a sex scene in a car that was very good. “said the actor.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images)

The “The Hustlers” star and “Gone Baby Gone” director rekindled their romance earlier this year, more than 15 years after canceling their engagement. They have become inseparable and would already be looking for mansions in Los Angeles to live together.

The couple were photographed at an $ 85 million property in Beverly Hills, California, with enough space for their assembled family of five children.

JLo shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, while Ben is the father of 15-year-old Violet; Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with Jennifer Garner.

