The Expendables 3: When Jason Statham Almost Died While Filming The Expendables 3 | Lee Christmas | FAME

Jason statham has a long list of credits as an action figure, among them, “The indestructibles 3″, One of his most remembered films, although also almost the last of his career. The high-caliber recordings of the third film in the franchise narrowly became the actor’s grave.

Unsuspected diver who almost competed in the Olympics, Jason statham over the years it became a symbol of action cinema from its participation in titles such as “Crank“,”The Mechanic“,”The transporter” and “Blitz”, Where he made danger his mark, between explosions, blows and a lot of adrenaline.

Of course, injuries and falls have been the hazards of the trade, although on one occasion, when he recorded “The Indestructibles 3”, he even risked his life, according to what he said. Sylvester Stallone, the central star of the film.

Jason Statham nearly drowned on set of “The Expendables 3” (Photo: Universal)

WHEN JASON STATHAM WAS ABOUT TO DIE DURING THE FILMING OF “LOS INDESTRUCTIBLES” 3

As is known, Sylvester Stallone had no better idea than to bring together some renowned actors who caused a furor between the 80s and 90s to be able to ‘relaunch’ them with the film “The indestructibles”(“The Expendables”In its original language).

For this project, which would later be a success, ‘Rambo’ summoned Statham from the outset, who was present from the first installments. The 54-year-old actor would play the role of Lee Christmas, who served as the second in command of a paramilitary group.

According to Stallone, Statham could die in the last installment of the film, when the car that appears on the scene had lost the initial trajectory. His resources as a professional diver were enough to guide him to the Black Sea and also to emerge unscathed from the ocean floor.

“He was testing a three-ton truck and his brakes ran out”, was what Sylvester Stallone told “Mirror” about the accident that could cost Statham his life.









HOW DID JASON STATHAM GET TO CINEMA?

Jason Statham arrives at the cinema from the hand of the English director, Guy Ritchie, who directed the film “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”In 1998. This thriller had black comedy parts which tells the story of four friends, a mobster, a game of poker and a debt.

“I really enjoyed working with Guy Ritchie. One, it gave me a career and two, they are probably a couple of the best films I have made “, the actor revealed to “Esquire” in 2015.

ALL ABOUT JASON STATHAM

Jason Statham was born in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, United Kingdom, on July 26, 1967. Son of Eileen Yates and Barry Statham, both linked to the world of entertainment and art; her mother was an actress and dancer, and her father an actor and singer. He grew up in Great Yarmouth, Norwich.

Statham is a British film actor, model and former diver, best known for his roles in action and adventure films such as “Lock and Stock” (1998), “Snatch” (2000), “Revolver” (2005), “The Race of death ”(2008) and“ Blitz ”(2011).

He also acted in “Crank” (2006) and its sequel “Crank: High Voltage” (2009), “The Mechanic” (2011) and its sequel “Mechanic: Resurrection” (2016), in addition to starring in the “Transporter trilogy” “And in the” The Expendables “film series. Now many remember him for his role as Deckard Shaw in the “Fast and Furious” saga.

He specialized in the action genre, with risk roles being his thing, since he made his own scenes without resorting to doubles.

Regarding his love life, Jason Statham was married to the English model and actress Kelly Brook between 1997 and 2004. Six years after their divorce, in 2010, the actor began his relationship with the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; In 2017 they had their first child and on August 19, 2021 it was made public that they will be parents for the second time.