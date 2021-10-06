the day Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington had an intense argument

Although Grey’s Anatomy Already in its 18th season, the series is still a rage. With the protagonism of Ellen pompeo, as Merdith Gray, the strip won different awards and, today, continues to be one of the most chosen. That’s why every time fiction actors give an interview, the fans don’t miss it.

However, the last revelation he made Ellen pompeo surprised everyone, since this is a discussion on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. It was a tense moment that she experienced herself in an episode of season 12, which aired in 2016. Remembered for the title “The Sound of Silence”, This chapter had even more weight for the actress.

According to what Pompeo confessed on his show Tell me with Ellen Pompeo, that episode was directed by Denzel Washington. And, despite the fact that it was an unforgettable experience for everyone, she took home, in addition to fun on the set, the memory of a difficult discussion with the legendary actor. From what she admitted, it all originated after an improvisation of her.









“Look at me when you apologize, look at me”Ellen revealed as she told her colleague, Patrick Dempsey, in the setting of an emotional scene. But this apparently upset Washington very much and he retaliated, although she did not remain silent. “That upset Denzel a lot since he was not in the dialogue and he told me that he was the director and not to tell the actor what to do”, He confessed.

However, following this comment by Denzel Washington, Ellen pompeo, who had been starring for years Grey’s Anatomy she was surprised. “I was like: listen, motherfucker… this is my show, this is my set. Who are you telling”, He assured. Anyway, the tension was only for that moment and the actress made it clear that she respects him a lot as an actor and director and that, after the incident, they were able to work fluidly.