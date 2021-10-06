The curiosities of the wardrobe of ‘The Devil dresses in Prada’

There are stories that, as time passes, continue to captivate and inspire their viewers. It is the case of The Devil wears Prada, the well-known story of a recently graduated college student who becomes the personal assistant to the editor of the industry’s most prestigious fashion magazine without any experience, Runway. A plot directed by David Frankel starring Meryl streep and Anne Hathaway, and that has been around the world since its premiere in 2006, making us dream of an idyllic cosmopolitan life between luxury bags, fur coats, takeaway coffees and dream trips to the city of Paris.









But like any blockbuster movie, fiction surpasses reality. its locker room, worthy of an expert in the field, It is the work of the famous stylist Patricia Field, an impeccable job that was key to running as one of the most viewed films of the last century, it was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume! The New Yorker, who is currently 80 years old, has been in charge of the styles of other great successes such as Gossip Girl, Sex in New York and Emily in ParisBut the film that celebrates its 15th anniversary today is perhaps one of the most brilliant works of his professional career. Get ready to discover some of the most curious facts that made the film a cinematic landmark.









The data that made ‘The Devil wears Prada’ shine

Who dressed its protagonists? From Chanel, going by Donna Karan, Valentino, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana until Prada, as its title well indicates. And among the pieces that appeared on stage there is a very special coincidence that connects it directly with the wardrobe of another great character on the screen, that of Carrie Bradshaw and they are, of course,the shoes! Until then the scenes did not focus on focusing on this complement, but thanks to the successful looks that the stylist built in both productions, the footwear could not be left out. The mythical image in which the protagonist Andy Sachs arrives at the newsroom with her impressive makeover, she left her partner Emily speechless, but also her fans.

















And yes, the tall boots that have gone down in history as one of the most daring are from Chanel, they pray the style over the knee and they made her the most stylish girl. But be careful, because this shoe designed by himself Karl Lagerfeld– a tribute to Coco Chanel and her passion for this type of shoe – it had already been worn before by one of the best-known supermodels on the scene: Claudia schiffer. It was at the 1993-1994 fall / winter collection show that she hit the runway during Paris Fashion Week. And speaking of supermodels, Gisele Bundchen she made a cameo in the tape playing one more employee of the magazine.









Field, in addition to playing outstandingly with the outfits -which reached more than a million dollars in budget-, was the one who suggested together with Meryl herself that Miranda’s character wore white hair, a hallmark – by her trusted hairdresser, J. Roy Helland – that combined perfectly with the personality of the editor-in-chief. A lifestyle and character inspired by the model silver Carmen Dell’Orefice and the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, not in the renowned journalist Anna Wintour as has always been shuffled. How many secrets have yet to be revealed about this unforgettable story based on the novel by writer Lauren Weisberger?