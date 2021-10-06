The best casino movies of the 2000s

The casino is an excellent setting for the world of cinema. Throughout the history of cinema, these types of gambling establishments have provided writers and directors with the perfect setting for a dramatic ending or plot twist. Most film critics and experts agree that the 1970s was the golden decade of casino movies, with classics such as ‘The player’ (1974), ‘California Split’ (1974) and ‘The blow’ (1973). However, the 2000s have also brought great gambling movies. Don’t miss out on the best casino movies to hit the big screen in the last two decades.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name directed by Lewis Milestone and starring the group of American actors and musicians Rat pack (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Sammy Davis Jr.). This 2001 remake has a star-studded cast, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Andy Garcia. The film tells the story of Danny Ocean, a charismatic thief who has just been released from prison and devises a plan to rob the three most luxurious casinos in Las Vegas (MGM Grand, Bellagio and The Mirage) with the help of a team made up of the best specialists. An action packed film with dazzling casino scenes.

The Rules of the Game (2002)

Based on the novel ‘The Rules of Attractionde’ by American novelist Bret Easton Ellis, ‘The rules of the game’ is a movie which presents a devastating portrait of America’s wealthy youth. The film immerses itself in the depravity of a group of students from the fictional Camden College, where sex, drugs and music are mixed. These students are the backdrop to an unusual love triangle between a drug dealer, a virgin classmate, and another bisexual. The film captures couple relationships in a decadent way and with wild humor. What’s more, shows how play is an important component in personal relationships.

The Cooler (2003)

Bernie Lootz, played by William H. Macy, is a professional loser. Bernie works for Shelly Kaplow (Alec Baldwin), manager of the Shangri-la Casino in Las Vegas. This loser wanders the gambling establishment ending high rollers’ winning streaks as he has to settle his outstanding accounts with Kaplow. However, Bernie wants to quit work. He has saved some money and plans to leave town in a week. When Bernie is only a few days away from paying off his debt to Shelly, he meets Natalie (Maria Bello), the new waitress at the Shangri-la. When falling in love, Bernie breaks his curse, much to the dismay of his boss. At that point, Kaplow will do everything in his power to prevent him from leaving.









Casino Royale (2006)

James Bond, a fictional character created by the English journalist and novelist Ian Fleming, has a special connection to the world of casinos. Since the first film in the Bond saga, ‘Dr. No ‘(1962), until the reboot of the franchise with Daniel Craig, the most famous secret agent in movie history has participated in countless games of chance. In ‘Casino Royale’, one of the most critically acclaimed films in the series, Bond is on a mission to take down terrorist financier Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) in a high-stakes game of poker at a casino in London. Montenegro. The success of Bond’s mission depends mainly on his performance in the card game, as he has to defeat his opponent. Craig’s last last as Bond, ‘No Time to Die’ premiered at Castilla-La Mancha movie theaters last October 1.

21 blackjack (2008)

Based on the true story of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) blackjack team, which beat the casinos for nearly a decade, ’21 blackjack ‘turns this math and business story into a heist movie. , but it also offers viewers a bit of information on the psychology behind the card game. Starring Jim Sturgess, Kate Bosworth, Aaron Yoo and Kevin Spacey, this film tells the adventures of a group of young people who travel to Las Vegas every weekend to win at blackjack with card counting. All this under the direction of the professor of mathematics and genius of statistics Micky Rosa, played by Kevin Spacey.

The Player (2014)

‘The Gamer’ is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name, directed by Karel Reisz and starring James Caan. In this version, Mark Wahlberg replaces Caan as Jim Bennett, a university literature professor who leads a secret life as a high-stakes gamer. After losing a large amount of money, Bennett has a week to pay off his debts with a lender and if he cannot pay he will be murdered. Desperate to find the money, the protagonist heads to the bottom of the city, but there he only finds new problems. In the end, Bennett has to borrow money from his mother (Jessica Lange) and a finance shark (John Goodman). A situation that is further complicated when Amy (Brie Larson), one of his students, is involved in her debts.

Caption: The Profession of Violence (2015)

‘Legend: The Profession of Violence’ is based on the true story of two of the most famous criminals in London history. The film tells the story of the powers that be behind some of London’s underground casinos of the 1960s. The film stars Tom Hardy, who plays both Reggie and Ronnie Kray, Identical twins who sowed panic in 1960s London society with his violence and instability to run various gambling establishments in the capital of England and the United Kingdom. In fact, the twins’ criminal empire and lifestyle is destroyed by their inability to avoid inflicting violence at the time.

