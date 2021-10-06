The amazing “before and after” of Hollywood’s biggest stars

In the world of movies, series and long soap operas, many are the actors and actresses who stand out over the years and become stars who manage to detach themselves from a single character and become the favorite figures of the public.

Likewise, and especially within the universe of Hollywood, the names are often repeated in the various mega productions, while others move away from the cameras and spend their years hidden from fans and with lives similar to those of the rest of the population.

However, when seeing the repeated faces of these great movie stars, the viewer tends to forget how their faces looked years ago, so here we will review the “golden years” of the greatest figures in the world of the screen big.

To begin with, there is one of the most internationally recognized actresses who not only conquered with her talent, but with her beauty and also with her voice: Nicole Kidman.

With her clear eyes, her well-established features and her reddish hair, she managed to get all the attention of the filmmakers with her starring role in Terror on board, back in 1989. Likewise, the Australian began a long love affair with Tom cruise That left her on the back burner, but when their bond was crumbling, her career shone again.

It was there when he won the affection of hundreds of producers and directors and was a participant in great memories of cinema such as Eyes Wide Closed, Love in Red, The Others, Australia, The Interpreter, among many others. And, over the years, he changed his hair to his current characteristic blonde even though his face remained intact.

Another great figure is Demi moore, who is also referred to as “the woman who lives in formaldehyde”, since both her body and her face managed to sustain a striking youth over time. In addition to being the star of the multi-award winning film Ghost, he exploded into comedy thanks to Do you remember last night? and was ranked in the top 10 of the “prettiest women in Hollywood.”









Continuing the line of women, he finds Angelina Jolie, who started working in front of the cameras from a very young age, despite the fact that her boom came when she was 24 years old thanks to the film Innocence interrupted.

However, it was not until 2001 when he played the character of Lara Croft that his fame reached one of its highest points, and thanks to his romance with Brad Pitt became even more popular on the red carpet. In addition to being a movie star, she became an important model that all the best brands want to wear.

But it is the turn of the men, and of one of the most applauded by the fans of the giant screen: Ewan McGregor. This actor not only knew how to play various characters that had nothing to do with each other, but was also listed on the list of “those who age well”, and continues to be one of the leading men of the moment.

At the age of 25 he worked in Trainspotting, although shortly afterwards he displayed his talent in singing in Moulin Rouge and Down with love. Of course, a few months before, he put himself in the shoes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a character more than adored by fans of Star wars.

Also, turning to the line of science fiction, action and adrenaline, is Bruce Willis, who did not form his beginnings in the world of acting, but found his vocation when he turned 30 years old.

Without much illusions, he went to a casting for the Moonlighting series and taking him by surprise managed to surpass more than three thousand actors and get the role. Although in the cinema, it exploded with Blind Date and shortly after, with the Hard to kill saga, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Sixth sense and many more box office.

