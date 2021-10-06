The 7 most anticipated movies of October 2021 (premieres on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Apple TV +)

Related news

If you have already taken a look at all the series this October on the main streaming platforms, get ready to discover the interesting news that are incorporated into their film catalog. ANDn SERIES & MORE we have chosen seven movies for all tastes that will be released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Apple TV +. Take note!

‘Guilty’ (Netflix)





Release date: October 1st

During the course of a morning in a 911 call center operator Joe Bayler tries to save the caller from grave danger, but soon discovers that nothing is what it seems and facing the truth is the only way out.

There was no need to do a remake from the danish The Guilty, an exemplary Danish thriller that didn’t need to leave an emergency room to give the viewer goose bumps. At least, Guilty will offer to Jake gyllenhaal a new opportunity to show off now Antoine fuqua (Training day) to remind us that he is one of the directors who best moves in suspense in recent Hollywood.

‘Rescue Distance’ (Netflix)



‘Rescue distance’ | Trailer | Netflix

Belén Prieto

Release date: October 13

A young woman named Amanda lies in pain, while a young teenager named David urgently interrogates her, forcing her to unravel the truth of what happened to her. She is not his mother and he is not his son. Together they will reveal a disturbing and evocative tale of broken souls, an invisible lurking terror, and the fragile threads that bind parents and children.

Claudia Llosa placeholder image, winner of the Berlin Golden Bear and Oscar finalist with The scared tit, will compete for the Golden Shell at the San Sebastian Festival with the adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Samanta schweblin. The Spanish Maria Valverde and Argentina Dolores Fonzi They will star in the suggestive thriller that will arrive on Netflix in October, without a specific date at the moment.

‘The Velvet Underground’ (Apple TV +)





Release date: October 15th

The documentary of Todd Haynes (Carol) was one of the highlights of the past Cannes Film Festival. The Velvet Undergroundshows how the group became a cultural touchstone with a series of contradictions: they are of their time and timeless; literary and anchored in reality; they have roots in high culture and urban art.

Between 1964 and 1973, the American band was the architect of a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its fame as one of the most revered rock & roll bands in history. The Apple TV + movie contains in-depth interviews with key figures of the era, combined with a plethora of never-before-seen performances and mind-blowing visuals, including recordings of Andy Warhol. All of this creates an immersive journey to what the founding member of the band John Cale describesdescribes like the ethics of the group: “how to be elegant and brutal at the same time”.

‘Infinite’ (Amazon Prime Video)





Date premiere: October 22









Evan Michaels is a troubled man trying to survive. Memories haunt him like nightmares. Until he discovers that his hallucinations are not really what they seem. In reality they are visions of other lives already lived, memories of their past lives. In this way, he meets a group of people who are like him, almost immortal beings known as “The Infinite” who have been reincarnated over the centuries. Evan will try to join their ranks. Infinite is the second movie of Antoine fuqua which will premiere in October. Mark Wahlberg is the star of this adaptation of a science fiction novel published by Mr. Eric Maikranz in 2009 and called The Reincarnationist Papers. The production of Paramount It was due to be released in theaters in the fall of 2020, until the project was indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. In the United States in an original premiere of Paramount +, but in Spain it will arrive through Amazon Prime Video.

‘No Sudden Move’ (HBO Max)





The day that HBO Max lands in our country it will be accompanied by an unpublished film of the eclectic Steven Soderbergh, a director who has already tried his luck with the streaming platform of Warnermedia with the great little view Let them talk. His new film takes us to the Detroit of 1954, when uus Small-time criminals are hired to steal what they believe to be a simple document. When their plan doesn’t go the way they expected, they search for who hired them and the ultimate purpose. Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin and Noah Jupe appear in the spectacular cast from the thriller written by Ed solomon (Men in Black).

‘The Green Knight’ (Amazon Prime Video)





Release date: October 28

Amazon Prime Video has stayed with the premiere in Spain of The Green Knight, an atypical approach of David lowery (A Ghost Story) to Arthurian legends. Dev patel, Alicia vikander and Joe Edgerton star in a epic fantasy adventure and intimate tone based on the story of Sir Gawain, the reckless and headstrong nephew of King Arthur, who embarks on a valiant quest to confront the Green Knight, an unknown emerald-skinned giant who puts men to the test . Before passing through the streaming platform, The Green Knight will be in charge of closing the Sitges Festival.

‘The army of thieves‘ (Netflix)



Release date: October 29th Zack snyder will continue to expand the universe of its new franchise, Army of the dead, with the premiere of a prequel in the key of a heist movie: Thieves Army. The story stars Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer, also the film’s director), a bank teller from a town we already knew from appearing in the previous feature film. Ludwig finds himself drawn into an unexpected adventure when a mysterious woman recruits him as a member of a group made up of Interpol’s most wanted criminals. Both will carry out a mysterious plan to steal several legendary safes that are scattered throughout Europe.

