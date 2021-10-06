The 20 best costumes for Halloween

Halfway between summer and Christmas we celebrate All Saints’ Day. The night that precedes it is, by American influence and for some time in the entire world, the most terrifying of the year. And find the best Halloween costumes it is not an easy task. Even less if one wants to stand out for their originality and the quality of their outfit. The mistress of ceremonies in this regard is the very great Heidi klum. Their costumes are something out of the ordinary and, although we are aware that having a team of makeup artists and characterization professionals is not something available to everyone, we do believe that we can find a very good costume if we start looking early.

To make your work easier, we have made a selection of some options depending on how much or how little you want to dress up. According to the nature of the party the one you are going to go to or the activity that you are going to do that night, a simple accessory could be enough, others need something more elaborate and we have found one and another! Take note!

Halloween costumes

Maleficent latex hat











BUY for € 22.99 IN AMAZON

Have you ever seen the movie Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie? If so, this headdress will sound familiar to you. To achieve a good characterization and make an original costume out of a single accessory, you just have to dress in black, wear a good high heel, maybe a cape and put on a slightly pale complexion with black eyeshadow and red lips. intense. You will win them all with your costume!

Gothic feather collar for costume Swan Lake











BUY for € 32.86 IN AMAZON

If yours are partial costumes because you want to bet on something simple but worked, we recommend you get this feather collar to become Natalie Portman in The Black Swan. If you remember the movie, you may be visualizing that eyeshadow that bathed the actress’s eyelids and temples in black. Talcum powder and red lipstick will also be necessary. As a culmination you can combine the accessory with a tulle tutu of the same tone.

Medieval gothic dress for witch costume











BUY from € 17.83 IN AMAZON

If you are really going to a costume party and you don’t have the need to wear an outfit that you can later “transform”, we recommend you go for a gothic dress like the one you see on these lines. Although a priori it may not seem like it, it is highly flattering and to complement it you just have to choose a dark makeup and, why not?, Carve your hair to give the whole a terrifying appearance.

Victorian dress for medieval costume







BUY for € 43 IN AMAZON

Perhaps you had not considered it but to dress in the period and bet on a Halloween makeup and tousled hair can be a great idea. Your costume will attract a lot of attention. Look at the quality of this medieval garment! The best thing is that you can reuse it to wear it in an elegant and sophisticated way at a costume party for example in carnival. If you combine it with a carded white wig you will look like a Victorian lady.

Velvet cape for vampire costume











BUY for € 11.99 IN AMAZON

This black velvet hooded cape It is suitable for men’s and women’s costumes. May complete any outfit on Halloween night or be used in isolation to give just a touch to a normal outfit to go out, for example, to ask for sweets with the little ones in the house.

Gothic dress for witch costume











BUY from € 14.70 IN AMAZON

If you liked the gothic dress that we have shown you above but you would like to be able to give it a touch of color, this one that we show you now is your perfect option. In this case, perhaps it looks more like a witch costume so we suggest you complete it with a peaked hat and decorate the outfit with some cobwebs. Or you can also wear it under the vampire cape. The good thing about this costume is that it invites you to wear it with a maroon lipstick So if this color suits you, don’t think twice.

Fluorescent Skeleton Costume











SHOP by (36.69) € 20.13 IN ALIEXPRESS

The time has come to talk about the most striking costume on our list because, as you might imagine from the image we present to you, it glows in the dark! Going disguised as a skeleton has never appealed to us so much. If you have a party and you want to really attract attention, this is your option without a doubt.

Full Body Skeleton Costume











BUY for € 33.99 IN AMAZON

If the thing about going dressed in skeleton It catches your attention but the fact that your costume shines in the dark and makes you become the focus of all eyes does not convince you, we have a more discreet option. It has a mask included but you do not have to wear it all night because it is independent from the rest of the costume. In fact, you can skip it and work only with makeup.

Skeleton costume with floral motifs











BUY for € 28.99 IN AMAZON

Similar to the previous one but something more feminine is this model that you can use as part of a Mexican catrina costume if you dare with the elaborate makeup that this outfit demands. Then you will only need a huge flower headband and perhaps a short tulle veil in black to round off the outfit.

Cruella costume for girls or girls petite







BUY for € 27.99 IN AMAZON









Now that thanks to the premiere of the film starring Emma Stone, the character of Cruella It is a trend, you can take advantage of this costume that requires only that you complement it with a two-color wig. Do you visualize it? This costume is intended for girls. There are several sizes, suitable for a height between 120 and 160 centimeters tall so if the last one is yours, this costume is ideal for you. Welcome to girls costumes for petite girls!

Pumpkin print dress











BUY for € 14.56 IN AMAZON

If you have Small children perhaps it is more appropriate that you opt for a fun dressed like this with print of pumpkins. They will find it more fun, it is well priced, you will be warm if you go out somewhere (that night it is usually cold) and, due to the shape of her neckline and the tightness of her arms, you will be very favored. In addition, the flared cut of the skirt hides your hips. Nobody said to choose the costume of Halloween perfect was to give up taking advantage of our silhouette!

Pumpkin Print Plus Size Evening Dress











BUY from € 12 IN AMAZON

In line with the previous one but with a touch of terror that is equally funny, we find this Amazon dress that only differs from the previous one in that the neckline is cut in a wave shape that makes it more feminine and special. It also has darts on the chest to enhance the cleavage.

Three Piece Halloween Pumpkin Costume











BUY for € 17.69 IN AMAZON

If you are going to act as a hostess because you have children and nephews and you are going to join an important troop, this three-piece costume will attract a lot of attention. You only need to complete it with a black long-sleeved shirt and leggings to match. Ready for go out to order candy with the kings of the house?

Vampire dress for women











BUY for € 8.99 IN AMAZON

We return to the sexiest options with this long vampire dress in deep red. It is an option that does not need to be complemented with any other accessory and is undoubtedly one of the best value-for-money alternatives of our selection.

Reversible vampire cloak







BUY for € 12.98 IN AMAZON

For the most indecisive this reversible cape It may be a good choice. If until the last minute you do not know who is going to the party or you have not defined the plan very well, having this layer on hand as a “just in case” can be useful. You can wear it in black with the interior in red for a more discreet look or on the contrary for a outfit from Halloween more daring.

Halloween Gothic Witch Costume











BUY from € 13.45 IN AMAZON

Do you remember the tv series Haunted? Become this Halloween in one of the three mysterious sisters on their days of work in the underworld. The Gothic and slightly medieval air that they adopted through their looks in those scenes is portrayed in this garment that, in addition to being very flattering, has an excellent price on Amazon.

Princess costume Swan lake shaped ballet dress







BUY from € 23.19 IN AMAZON

If you are determined to bet on a feminine and sexy design, this is going to become your favorite option. A short dress type skater with tulle tutu and sparkly embroidery on the chest finished with feathers in the neckline area. Very flattering, the perfect Black Swan costume for the most flirtatious.

Halloween witch hat







BUY for € 17.53 IN AMAZON

What happens if we only want to bet on a worked accessory that attracts attention and put on a basic black dress that we already have in the closet? Very easy. In that case we can opt for a storied felt hat like this so detailed you see here. It is pure fantasy and will capture the attention of adults and children.

Embroidered feather corset for costume Swan Lake







BUY for € 16.91 IN AMAZON

This corset is one of our favorite options. Just combine it with black second-skin effect leather pants for a sexy version of the classic Black Swan costume that we have mentioned to you a couple of times in this selection of the best Halloween costumes. You can also wear it with a black tutu and you will embroider the outfit but if you want to go more simple and elegant, definitely stay with the first option.

Halloween cape with matching hat







BUY for € 14.99 IN AMAZON

We finish with this set in black and gold. If you want to bet on a themed outfit that does not detract from your face and that you can combine with a flattering makeup, this costume is the one you need!

What is Halloween and when is it celebrated?

The party of Halloween The night of the dead is celebrated every year on October 31. The term Halloweeb is a is the contraction of All Hallow’s Eve (Eve of All Saints). In Ireland it is known as Samhain Halloween Night. Samhain It means “end of summer” in old Irish and is that on October 31 the harvests ended in this region and the new Celtic year began. That is why this pagan festival is celebrated on this date.

Did you like these recommendations? Subscribe here to receive the HELLO! Shopping guide every week.