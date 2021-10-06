Ten must-see premieres of October

Lovers of comics, laughter, bioseries, science fiction and terror will be pleased this month with premieres in which great characters take center stage

The days are numbered until one of the favorite holidays of those who love scares: Halloween. And to warm up, both the small and big screens are already preparing their billboard with a bit of thriller and slasher. But if you are one of those who prefer proposals without unexpected jumps, biopics and doses of drama will monopolize your agenda.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The sequel to Venom, directed by Andy Serkis, shows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) trying to rekindle his journalistic career by interviewing the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who harbors a deadly symbiote: Carnage. A curious fact about this film is that Hardy also has credit as a writer, making him the fifth protagonist to be mentioned as a screenwriter in a movie based on a superhero comic.

October 6, in movie theaters

Acapulco

Eugenio Derbez brings his humor to the small screen with this 10-episode bilingual series that takes off his story from the film How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017. The production will follow Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) in 1984, when he fulfills his dream of working in one of the most popular resorts in the port and discovers that his work is more complicated than he expected, so he will have to use your wits to succeed. Derbez participates as executive producer, narrator and interpreter of the current version of the character.

October 8, AppleTV +

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Gonzo will accept a challenge that will lead him to spend a night at the Haunted Mansion, where other Muppet characters will spice up this musical with their ghostly presence. Even though the Muppets have had “scary moments” in the past with creepy guests, like Vincent Price, or monstrous characters, like Uncle Deadly, this will be their first Halloween movie special.

October 8, Disney +

The last duel

Ridley Scott premieres this film based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval Franceby Eric Jager. Set in the 14th century, it portrays the trial by combat that took place in Paris between Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver) and Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). Formerly friends, the two men clash after Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses the latter of having raped her. It stands out for reuniting as screenwriters Damon and Ben Affleck, a duo that won an Oscar in 1998 for Good will hunting.

October 14, in movie theaters

You 3

Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) obsessions resurface in this new season, where his “redemption” has led him to a seemingly more stable life with chef Love Quinn; But the toxicity of both will come out again even when there is already a baby involved. Unlike the last two installments, Caroline Kepnes’ third novel, You love me, was launched in April of this year, at which time the series had already resumed filming. The writer is already working on a fourth book.

Halloween Kills

New Golden Lion recipient Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode to once again face the unstoppable killer Michael Myers in the sequel to Halloween 2018, again under the direction of David Gordon Green. More survivors from previous installments in the series will join the hunt, such as Tommy Doyle, played by Paul Rudd in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, from 1995, and now personified by Anthony Michael Hall.

October 14, in movie theaters

Dune

A new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction story will seek to conquer the public, now with Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) at the address. With its debut at the Venice Film Festival, along with its cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others, the film has caused great anticipation.

October 21, in movie theaters

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Everyone has a robot friend, except Barney. So when he finally gets his new walking device, named Ron, it will seem like he will finally be able to fit in with the others … until he discovers that it is riddled with programming errors. This animated journey into true friendship features the English voices of Jack Dylan Grazer, Justice Smith, Olivia Colman, and Zach Galifianakis.

October 21, in movie theaters

Last Night in Soho

After the impact that Anya Taylor-Joy has caused with her participation in the miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, your fans will be able to delve into this psychological thriller by Edgar Wright. The plot centers on a young fashionista (Thomasin McKenzie) who mysteriously moves to London in the 60s, leading the life of her idol; That until he discovers that the fantasy is getting out of control. This film has a touch of other well-known productions: Venice Red Shocking and Repulsion.

October 28, in movie theaters

Luis Miguel, series 3

El Sol will take the streaming stage one last time with its final season, in which fans will once again see the singer’s father, Luisito Rey. The loves of the interpreter of “Surrender” will continue to appear, such as Mariah Carey (Jade Ewen), with the warning that there will be no references to Aracely Arámbula. Nor will other controversial moments, such as lawsuits, be left aside. Plutarco Haza, Sebastián Zurita and Antonio Mauri are some of the new actors who join.

October 28, Netflix

Maradona: Blessed dream

Approved by Diego Armando himself, this bioseries will be released exclusively, with the purpose of recounting the beginnings of Maradona in his native country and the creation of his legend as a soccer star. Moments like his time at Barcelona and Napoli, “the Hand of God” in the World Cup in Mexico 86 and even his addiction problems are part of what Nicolás Goldschmidt, Nazareno Casero and Juan Palomino will relive with their performance.

October 29, Amazon Prime Video