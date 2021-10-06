Sylvester Stallone has three daughters who are causing a sensation

Sophie Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose are the three daughters of Sylvester Stallone who are attracting the attention of the world of entertainment. Many already dare to say that they are building an empire similar to what was done by the famous Kardashians.

Is that the fame of the three youngest daughters of Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone, is on the rise and fast.

There are those who believe that this dizzying rise has to do with the end of his father. But this is not necessarily that way.

Who are Sylvester Stallone’s daughters?

Sophia Rose, 24; Sistine Rose, 22, and Scarlet Rose, 19, are three daughters from the actor’s third marriage to Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

Sophia stallone

He was born in Miami, Florida on August 27, 1996. He studied communication and majored in entrepreneurship and film at the University of Southern California.

She is focused on fashion, on shows like Project Runway, and works for magazines like Harper’s Bazaar.

She owns sophiastallone.co, a blog dedicated to fashion and lifestyle. Of course, there she applies her communication skills and talent as a writer.

Among its content are tips on beauty, fitness life, wellness and book recommendations.

“I am passionate about connecting with people and, naturally, I have always been an open book; I find that the more I talk about my authentic self and sensitive topics, others can relate.

On Instagram he already has 1.5 million followers.

Sistine Stallone

The young woman was born on June 27, 1998 in Los Angeles, California. His career within the show is influenced by his mother, who is also a model.

Sistine has participated in high fashion shows with Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. It is known that he has an exclusive contract with IMG. And, of course, it doesn’t go unnoticed in publications like Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Town & Country.









In 2018, she began studies at the University of Southern California, where Sophia graduated in the spring of 2019 with a degree in communication.

Like her older sister, Sistine is all the rage on Instagram, showcasing her life of luxury to more than 1.6 million followers.

Along with Sophia, Sistine has a podcast show called Unwaxed, where they typically talk about fashion, lifestyle, trending topics, and much more.

Scarlet stallone

She is the youngest of the three sisters and the one who remains out of the public eye the most, although surely for a short time. He was born on May 25, 2002 in Los Angeles California.

Like her sisters, Scarlet is involved in show business and fashion, but with a focus on athletics and fitness life. Yes, his influence is his famous father.

He was an athletic star at his school, St. Paul the Apostle in Los Angeles, to the pride of Sylvester Stallone.

Of course, he also follows in the footsteps of his sisters, so he does not escape the lens of the paparazzi.

On his Instagram account, he approaches 800,000 followers, and millions of likes and sighs from his fans.