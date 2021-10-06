Sylvester Stallone and the trailer for Rocky 4 Rocky vs Drago

Sylvester Stallone just shared on Instagram the trailer of his new director’s cut of ‘ Rocky iv ‘, now ‘ Rocky vs. Drago ‘, before its premiere in November.

just shared on Instagram the of his new director’s cut of ‘ ‘, now ‘ ‘, before its premiere in November. Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren reunite for the new Rocky IV premiere … Muscle Showdown!

Sylvester Stallone does not stop showing deleted scenes from ‘Rocky IV’ (with Drago) for his new montage.

Sylvester Stallone He will be forever associated with the underdog wrestler Rocky Balboa, a character he first created in 1976 and played for four decades. Although Stallone appears to have hung up the trademark pig hat from Rocky and he won’t be appearing in the upcoming ‘Creed III’ sequel, despite still being in some amazing fighting form, that doesn’t mean he’s done with the character. And for sample, the trailer of his new director’s cut of ‘Rocky iv‘, now ‘Rocky vs. Drago‘.

Sly launched an entire line of clothing inspired by the movies, continually shares behind-the-scenes photos and stories with fans, and most recently has been busy restoring and trimming the 1985 film Rocky IV before its new theatrical release.









A few hours ago, Stallone shared on social media a new trailer for the director’s cut, now titled Rocky vs. Drago. The trailer offers a taste of what this new version of the film will offer, including images never seen before, as well as the now iconic training montage in Siberia and the epic showdown in the ring between Rocky and his nemesis, Iván Drago (character played by Dolph Lundgren).

Don’t watch the trailer if you’ve never seen this movie before, as Stallone isn’t shy about plot spoilers that lead to Rocky agreeing to fight Drago in the former USSR. But let’s face it, while this latest cut from the movie may attract some new viewers, it really is a purely romantic work for longtime Rocky fans. ‘Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago ‘will be released in theaters on November 11 for a limited time.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io