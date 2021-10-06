supportive, nostalgic, family and fan of Lola Flores

At 47 years old, our most international actress, with a recent award under her arm (the Volpi Cup, nothing less), does not stop. Penelope Cruz premieres ‘Parallel mothers’, which many already qualify as the great work of his career. The woman of Javier Bardem and Oscar winner for ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ live one of your best professional moments thanks to Pedro Almodovar, the director who has given him the best characters since he had her in ‘Tremulous flesh’.

The Raimunda of ‘Return’ is one of those characters that all Spain knows, a magnificent work of one of our last great stars, capable of reaching Hollywood and be measured as equals with great myths of the big screen. That is one of the facets that appear on the Instagram account that he opened in October 2015. Although he initially resisted the temptation of social networks, he finally opened a profile in which his solidarity work predominates. The first photograph that hung, in fact, was next to a child who overcame leukemia.

“Lucas certainly is @oneentrecienmil. Not only for having beaten leukemia after several years of struggle, but also because of how special and privileged he makes those who are next to him listening to him feel, “he wrote. In less than an hour he already had more than 28,000 followers. Since then, few media have done an exhaustive review of the Alcobendas social network. A glance at her Instagram serves, in fact, to get to know her much better. Whose friend is Penelope Cruz? What are the moments that she remembers most fondly? What are the causes she supports? Who does she admire?

In this last aspect we can find surprises. One of them: his admiration for Lola Flores. The ‘Lola from Spain ‘ It served her to congratulate the New Year of 2017. She also shared a video of an interview with Jesús Quintero. His other idols have little to do with La Faraona, since he has also shared images of Meryl streep, Sophia loren or from great friends like Salma Hayek (one of its great bastions in Hollywood), Kate winslet (who even mentioned it in his speech of thanks when collecting the Oscar for ‘The reader’), Julia Roberts, Goya Toledo or Stella McCartney. The Madrilenian has also uploaded images with her beloved Alejandro Amenábar and Pedro Almodóvar.









However, their support for various solidarity causes predominates. The children of the documentary he directed, ‘I am one in a hundred thousand’, dedicated to children with leukemia appeared on several occasions. The account number to raise funds to support that cause, the images of the Orlando victims or the dissemination of the Refugee Day They have been other visual motifs that have shown Penelope to be more empathetic and committed.

Neither Bardem nor his sons

The most personal Penelope has appeared on a few occasions in a medium that she controls herself. On several occasions he has remembered his deceased father with photographs in which he appears in his youth.

He has also shared scenes with his two brothers, especially with Monica. In fact, the latter has been given some cable by sharing images of his fashion firm.

It is surprising, yes, how cautious she is with her private life. The only times that Penelope has shared images of her husband, Javier Bardem, have been from the archive or for professional reasons. The first snapshot belonged to the promotion of ‘Ham Ham‘(Bigas Luna’s tape in which they met for the first time) and next to them there is a very young man Jordi Molla. The second is a professional poster for ‘Escobar’, the last film they both starred in. Others are a ‘repost’ on the occasion of the expedition trip that the Bardem brothers made with Greenpeace. The actress has not uploaded a single image of her children to the network either, despite the fact that children are very present in her images, which shows that she has a special sensitivity to minors who suffer.

Cruz has also taken special care to publish in English and Spanish the phrases of each and every one of his publications.

Very discreet (and therefore somewhat mysterious), Penelope Cruz has tried to make her social network a reflection of her more supportive side. Also who are your friends in the profession and in life or their origins. “We did not have any reference around, no one who could dedicate himself to something related to art, it sounded a bit like science fiction and they allowed me to do it and they trusted me”He said when he picked up the Caesar for his entire career when talking about his parents. Despite everything, he has always kept his personal life at bay. For example, Encarna, his mother, is conspicuous by her absence on her Instagram. It gives the feeling that we still do not know the most intimate Penelope, the one who protects her loved ones the most. Perhaps we do not need it and we are enough with an actress who, after her award in Venice, her Oscar and her multiple international recognitions, few now doubt.