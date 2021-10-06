Sofía Vergara gives a message to women with cancer

The actress confessed how she was able to overcome possible thyroid cancer.

The Colombian actress and model, Sofía Vergara, at 49 years old, can boast a career full of successes and be the winner of multiple international awards. But, his greatest pride is having defeated thyroid cancer, a terrible disease that almost ended his career and his life.

Recently, the protagonist of Modern Family revealed in an interview that she battled cancer at the age of 28 and that experience allowed her to be a spokesperson for all women who suffer from the terrible disease in its many variants.

Vergara told, in the program Stand Up to Cancer, that a simple routine check-up with a doctor saved his life and his career.

“At 28 years old, during a routine visit to the doctor, I noticed a lump on my neck. They did a lot of tests and finally they told me that I had thyroid cancer ”, revealed Sofía Vergara.

The Colombian actress indicated that the word “cancer” shook her. “When you are young and you hear the word cancer, your mind thinks of many things, mainly death. But I tried not to panic and decided to find out. “

A checkup saves lives

Sofía Vergara made a powerful message of reflection for all women, who called to pay attention to the signals of the body and to undergo periodic medical check-ups to detect possible lethal diseases such as thyroid, breast or ovarian cancer.









“I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, above all, my family. I learned a lot during that time. I learned that in times of crisis, we are better together, “he said.

“I was very lucky because of all types of cancer, this one can be removed and treated. It could have been much, much worse. It’s amazing when you go through something like that. A simple medical check-up can save your life, “he added in his story.

After surgery to remove the tumor, Sofía Vergara received radioactive iodine treatment to kill cancer cells.

“Having cancer is not fun. You do not want to deal with anything else while you go through it, “he noted in his message.

In 2020, Vergara posted on her social media when she had a mammogram performed, as a routine test to detect a tumor in her breasts.

On that occasion, Sofía received several messages from her fans: “The force is with you”, “Don’t worry, it only hurts for a moment”, “You are healthy, God takes care of you”, “Thank you for encouraging women to do the study”.

