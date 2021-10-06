Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeCelebritySea Adrenaline: 2 Boat Action Mystery Movies - Come and See
Celebrity

Sea Adrenaline: 2 Boat Action Mystery Movies – Come and See

By Arjun Sethi
0
49




The sea, in addition to being an enjoyable place, is often related to danger because of everything that can happen there. It is also often linked to mystery, something that places like “The Bermuda Triangle” increase.

The cinema has many stories where the waters and the crew are the protagonists of situations that can take them to the limit.

/ Home Embed Code /

/ End Embed Code /

Next, we review two films that can be seen on platforms and that explore this relationship from the dramatic thriller or from the terror:

Captain Phillips (available on Netflix, Paramount +, Movistar Play and Starz)

The 2013 film is based on the real case told in a book by Captain Richard Phillips, who was kidnapped by Somali pirates on a US cargo ship in the Horn of Africa in 2009.

/ Embedded Code Home /

/ End Embed Code /

In the Paul Greengrass film starring Tom Hanks, a group of pirates take the crew hostage. Suspicions of a possible pirate attack on the yacht with two Argentine crew members carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Haiti may have reminded some of this story.

/ Home Embed Code // End Embed Code /




In international waters 145 miles off the coast of Somalia, the cargo ship “Maersk Alabama”, commanded by the captain of the US merchant marine Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), was boarded and detained by Somali pirates, being the first North American ship hijacked in the last two hundred years.

Shortly after being saved, Phillips recounted everything in the book “A Captain’s duty” (“The duty of a captain”), work that served as the basis for the film.

Triángulo (on Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Play)

2009 Australian mystery horror film written and directed by Christopher Smith. It stars Melissa George and Liam Hemsworth.

The film tells the story of Jess (George), a young woman who travels on a yacht with friends and does not imagine what awaits her after a first bad omen: running over a seagull.

/ Embedded Code Home // End Embed Code /

When he joins the boat he feels that something is wrong and I do not understand why. Everything starts to get complicated when a storm forces the whole group to leave the yacht to get on to a huge ship.

The place seems deserted, but the girl has the feeling of having been there before. The truth is that they are not alone and someone is hunting one by one. Jess is the only one who has the key to save them.


Previous articleMarc Pilcher, Emmy winner for ‘Bridgerton’, dies of covid-19
Next articleThe actors put a face to video games | Culture
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv