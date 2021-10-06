Sea Adrenaline: 2 Boat Action Mystery Movies – Come and See

The sea, in addition to being an enjoyable place, is often related to danger because of everything that can happen there. It is also often linked to mystery, something that places like “The Bermuda Triangle” increase.

The cinema has many stories where the waters and the crew are the protagonists of situations that can take them to the limit.

Next, we review two films that can be seen on platforms and that explore this relationship from the dramatic thriller or from the terror:

Captain Phillips (available on Netflix, Paramount +, Movistar Play and Starz)

The 2013 film is based on the real case told in a book by Captain Richard Phillips, who was kidnapped by Somali pirates on a US cargo ship in the Horn of Africa in 2009.

In the Paul Greengrass film starring Tom Hanks, a group of pirates take the crew hostage. Suspicions of a possible pirate attack on the yacht with two Argentine crew members carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Haiti may have reminded some of this story.

/ Home Embed Code / / End Embed Code /









In international waters 145 miles off the coast of Somalia, the cargo ship “Maersk Alabama”, commanded by the captain of the US merchant marine Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), was boarded and detained by Somali pirates, being the first North American ship hijacked in the last two hundred years.

Shortly after being saved, Phillips recounted everything in the book “A Captain’s duty” (“The duty of a captain”), work that served as the basis for the film.

Triángulo (on Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Play)

2009 Australian mystery horror film written and directed by Christopher Smith. It stars Melissa George and Liam Hemsworth.

The film tells the story of Jess (George), a young woman who travels on a yacht with friends and does not imagine what awaits her after a first bad omen: running over a seagull.

When he joins the boat he feels that something is wrong and I do not understand why. Everything starts to get complicated when a storm forces the whole group to leave the yacht to get on to a huge ship.

The place seems deserted, but the girl has the feeling of having been there before. The truth is that they are not alone and someone is hunting one by one. Jess is the only one who has the key to save them.