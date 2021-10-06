Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Sagittarius Horoscope Today, Wednesday October 6, 2021

By Sonia Gupta
❤️ Love

Sagittarius, you are fire, and as such, you expand your flames naturally. You need to explore what you have never dared to do out of fear or shame. It will give you a lot of life and confidence in yourself, and you need her more than anything.




💰 Money

Today your finances stabilize or, at least, you feel that you have them under control. May the compulsive shopping urge not be able to you, sagittarius. You Horoscope He recommends that you try to save for the future and have a piggy bank a little wider than the one you have now.

🛠️ Work

At work you will feel a bit scattered at times. It will seem that your imagination flies everywhere except where it needs to be. Plan those thoughts for their appropriate time of day, but don’t let your guard down at work.

👩‍⚕️ Health

Sometimes you feel like you suddenly lose your energy without really knowing why. Energy vampires exist, and you have to get away from them as much as you can.

👍 Tip for Sagittarius

⭐ Famous people who are Sagittarius

The Famous people of the Sagittarius sign for October 6 are:

– Amanda Seyfried, American actress (December 3, 1985)

– Yalitza Aparicio, Mexican actress and teacher (December 11, 1993)

– Gael García Bernal, Mexican actor, producer and director (November 30, 1978)

🍀 Lucky numbers

Your lucky numbers for Wednesday October 6 are: 4, 5, 8, 83.

