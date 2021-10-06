Robert Downey Jr reveals his favorite character and it’s not Iron Man

Actor Robert Downey Jr will always be remembered for playing Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The life of Robert Downey Jr He would make for an intense Netflix movie or series, because his father was an important actor and director who included him in his films when he was just a child. His career always got good reviews, but his personal life was chaotic and he got to go to jail for drug abuse. He then obtained redemption and became immensely popular at the start of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in 2008 playing Tony Stark in the movie Hombre de Hierro. Now, he is considered one of the most popular and charismatic actors out there.

Knowing this, the normal thing would be that Robert Downey Jr choose Hombre de Hierro as his favorite character, in fact, the actors who share scenes with him, have revealed that in normal life he acts like Tony Stark, since the person and the millionaire genius have merged into one. But if he has to choose, he decides on another role.

What is your favorite character?

Robert Downey Jr did not choose Iron Man / Tony StarkNor Lord Rivers of Richard III (1995), his film with the highest score on critic websites. Not even those roles that have earned him an Oscar nomination as Chaplin from 1992 or Kirk Lazarus from Tropic Thunder (2008). Nor does he mention memorable performances like those of Zodiac (2007), Wonder boys (2000) or Only before the law (1989).









For Robert Downey Jr his most prominent role is that of Harry Lockhart in comedy Kiss kiss, bang bang (2005). So it is normal that then choose the director Shane black to do iron Man 3 (2013). The actor revealed that it was this movie that brought him out of his worst slump and although it was a box office failure, it was thanks to this performance that he convinced Jon favreau to be hired to do Tony Stark. From there… absolute success!

Trailer for Kiss kiss, bang bang:

What is your favorite movie of the actor? Leave us your comments below. Now we can enjoy all the performances of Robert Downey Jr What Hombre de Hierro in the movies of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.