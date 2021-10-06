Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt: two of the highest paid actors on tv

These two acting stars top the list of the highest paid figures in television series. His pay per chapter is staggering.

After making public the salaries of Hollywood stars for their participation in films made in the last year, Variety has now published how much the main television stars have earned per episode. Remunerations with also dizzying figures that in some cases reach two million dollars per chapter.

It is not surprising that, among the first positions, there are a large number of names that are more associated with the big screen than with television. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt, who have pocketed 2 million and 1.4 million for each episode of The Sympathizer and The Terminal List, respectively.

In the case of the first, it is an HBO production, while the second would be working for Amazon Prime Video, which, as in the case of the films, confirms that the platforms of streaming they are making the biggest outlay when it comes to creating their products.

Behind them is the mythical Jeff Bridges, who collected 1 million for each chapter of The old man, the new series of the FX channel. The actor, who played the Note, closes the first three and only positions in which he has entered over a thousand dollars.

It is striking that, while in the film version of the same ranking the highest positions are almost completely taken by non-Caucasian actors, in the case of television there are only two interpreters who respond to this profile. They, because they are two women, are Viola Davis, who has earned $ 600,000 for each episode of First Ladies; and Angela Bassett, who charges $ 450,000 for each 911 delivery.

As for the rest of the actresses, only seven of them appear among the top 20 positions. Those who are higher in the ranking are Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kate Winslet who occupy the fifth to eighth position. Parker, Nixon and Davis have brought in between $ 650,000 and $ 750,000 for each chapter And Just Like That …, the sequel to Sexo in nyc, while Winslet would be around the same amount for each delivery Mare of Easttown.

This is the list of the highest paid actors and actresses on television with their income per episode:

– Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer” (HBO) – $ 2 million

– Chris Pratt, “The Terminal List” (Amazon) – $ 1.4 million

– Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” (FX) – $ 1 million

– Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” (Showtime) – $ 750,000

– Sarah Jessica Parker, “And Just Like That …” (HBO Max) – Between $ 650,000 and $ 750,000

– Cynthia Nixon, “And Just Like That …” (HBO Max) – Between $ 650,000 and $ 750,000

– Kristin Davis, “And Just Like That …” (HBO Max) – Between $ 650,000 and $ 750,000

– Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) – $ 650,000

– Gillian Anderson, “First Ladies” (Showtime) – $ 600,000

– Viola Davis, “First Ladies” (Showtime) – $ 600,000

– Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO) – $ 600,000

– Steve Martin, “Building Murders Only” (Hulu) – $ 600,000

– Michelle Pfeiffer, “First Ladies” (Showtime) – $ 600,000

– Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – $ 600,000

– Alec Baldwin, “Dr. Death ”(Peacock) – $ 575,000

– Angela Bassett, “911” (Fox) – $ 450,000

– Jude Law, “The Third Day” (HBO) – $ 425,000

– Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO) – Between $ 400,000 and $ 500,000

– Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple) – $ 400,000 for the entire first season

– Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix) – $ 400,000

– Ted Danson, “Mr. Major ”(NBC) – $ 400,000

– Sara Gilbert, “The Conners” (ABC) – $ 400,000

– John Goodman, “The Conners” (ABC) – $ 400,000

– Laurie Metcalf, “The Conners” (ABC) – $ 400,000

– David Harbor, “Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Between $ 350,000- $ 400,000

– Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Between $ 350,000- $ 400,000

– Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO) – Between $ 300,000- $ 350,000

– Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO) – Between $ 300,000- $ 350,000

– Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO) – Between $ 300,000- $ 350,000.