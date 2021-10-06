Rihanna wears spectacular charms in flirty fishnet stockings | INSTAGRAM

Rihanna’s beauty is unmatched and even more so when it comes to to model their own products, this is the brand Savage x Fenty and for that same reason it is today we will address an incredible Photography in which he was promoting one of his releases.

As you probably already know a few days ago, at the end of September the third volume of one of the catwalks plus exclusive full of celebrities and spectacle.

For this reason we were able to see several photographs in which the Barbadian singer She showed us that she herself is one of the best models she has to promote her products and once again confirmed this with this snapshot that we present to you.

It is a piece of entertainment that was shared by herself in the official account of her brand but this was published a few weeks ago just when the second volume of her catwalk was going to be launched.









In this image we could see Rihanna in black and white, modeling while wearing a very attractive set of her brand made up of some fishnet stockings and of course a very interesting textile piece with one of its exclusive designs.

This is how he received hundreds of thousands of likes from people who were very interested in his products but more than anything in being able to observe the great beauty that this beautiful artist has.

There is no doubt that you have been able to take advantage of all her fame to continue growing as an entrepreneur, many people consider that she is even better selling clothes than singing.

Rihanna is the best model of her own brand: Savage x Fenty.



However, as you could imagine, there are also loyal fans who miss her releasing a new song very much, they are crying out for the music to please return and many consider that it still has a lot of potential to give.

Even some of her fans hope that one day she will release a hit just like ‘Umbrella’ was, that song that characterized her for many years and for which many people knew her.

However, so far there is no announcement or news regarding any upcoming musical release, so we will have to continue waiting and enjoying this new stage that she has as a businesswoman in addition to what you have been able to express yourself and put into practice your designer skills as well. .

We recommend you not to miss Show News to continue enjoying the beautiful pieces of content that Rihanna shares on her social networks and of course with which she models her clothes, always flirty and beautiful, showing that she has one of the most liked figures in the world of entertainment.