Ridley Scott confirms when filming for Gladiator sequel will begin

Ridley Scott, the director of titles such as Prometheus or The Martian, has announced when the filming of one of his most anticipated projects, the second part of Gladiator, will begin.

The film, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary last year, will have a sequel directed by the director of Crusade, who has revealed, during a conversation with Empire that the filming of the film will begin after the filming of his next project, Kitbag.

Scott, who is currently in full promotion of The Last Duel, his new film, has spoken about the filming of the biopic about Napoleon that he is preparing, about the sequel to the film starring Russel Crowe and how both fit into his plans to his future: “I’m already writing the script for Gladiator, so when we finish filming Kitbag, we’ll start with her.”

The film in which the French emperor will be played by Joaquin Phoenix is ​​scheduled to release in 2023, which means that Gladiator 2 could arrive from approximately 2024. According to the New Idea medium, Chris Hemsworth will be in charge of giving life in the sequel to the son of Máximo Décimo Meridio, Crowe's character, while the original protagonist would act as producer.









For now, fans of the filmmaker will be able to enjoy his most recent film, The Last Duel, which has a cast consisting of Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affelck. The film will hit theaters during this month of October. After this, The Gucci House will be released, which has a cast made up of Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons as the brothers Aldo and Rodolfo Gucci, in addition to having Jared Leto and Adam Driver playing their children, Paolo and Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. The film will arrive at the end of the year.