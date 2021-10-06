REPORT: Ben Affleck’s role in Flash could be even smaller than expected

Ben Affleck gets dressed as Batman again in The Flash, but your role may be smaller than anticipated.

When Affleck first played Batman in Batman v superman, fans were excited to see his version of the iconic hero. However, Batfleck would not last long. After the League of Justice 2017, Affleck retired from the role and independent film Batman planned, seemingly ending his tenure as the Crusader in the Cloak. Fans were thrilled when it was revealed that the actor would return to the role to The Flash, but a new rumor suggests that her role is simply a cameo.

Affleck only filmed on The Flash about a week, do people really keep pushing for it to be more than an extended cameo? pic.twitter.com/B4aOXobZNR- KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 21, 2021

Blogger KC Walsh tweeted Wednesday that fans shouldn’t expect too much from Affleck on The Flash, explaining that the actor only filmed for about a week. If true, this would indicate that Affleck’s return as Batman is just an extended cameo.









This comes after fans asked Warner Bros. and DC to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie, the second attempt fans have made to try to get a Batman movie from Affleck. A fan campaign was initially launched in April, before the AT&T and WarnerMedia merger in May.

Affleck returned to take some additional photographs for the Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which aired on HBO Max earlier this year. He also returned to shoot scenes for The Flash, alongside former Batman Michael Keaton. As the producer of The Flash, Barbara Muschietti, “Right now he’s in a place where he can really enjoy being Batman. It’s a pivotal role, but at the same time it’s a fun role.”

As things are, The Flash it will be the last time Affleck plays Batman. However, the chances of Affleck’s Batman teaming up with his former co-star from the Justice League, Ezra Miller, for more than a few minutes, they seem slim.

The Flash It is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller as the titular hero. The film is expected to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.