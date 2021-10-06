Reese Witherspoon with denim skirt and overshirt look

It seems that the years do not go by the actress Reese witherspoon. At 45 years old, the star seems to be still the same age as when we saw her in the iconic and funny movie ‘A Very Legal Blonde’, the film that gave her the great leap to fame, but she is not. Reese is like the rest of mortals and keep leaving us great moments, incredible movies and – of course – great looks throughout its trajectory that are worthy of analysis like today. A look in which the actress has taught us (without knowing it) how to combine the denim midi skirt with an overshirt and not fail in the attempt. Take note!

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood cinema and one of our favorites, of course. We have seen her in numerous films and we have enjoyed watching her perform, so much so that we could say that she has won the affection of many of her viewers. But also, the actress has also left us unique outfits that – how could it be otherwise – we have analyzed them to the smallest detail. This is the case of the great red dress that he wore on the red carpet at the Oscars, his commitment to the sneakers that are a trend this season or the look today that has inspired us so much.

Witherspoon has enlightened us with the outfit with which he appears during the filming of the new movie he is filming, ‘Your Place Or Mine’. A look full of trends that we couldn’t escaper.









Reese Witherspoon’s denim skirt look

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

If there is a skirt that never goes out of style and that we use (a lot) in our halftime looks, that is denim midi skirt. A wardrobe classic that builds impeccable looks and that -from now on- we are not going to stop combining with an overshirt like the Hollywood star does.

Reese has put together four of the (most basic) trends of this season and has made a captivating mix. A floral print blouse, a denim midi skirt, a overshirt with rolled up sleeves and strappy heeled sandals. So simple and stylish. A basic combination for our daily looks that until now had not occurred to us, but that we will not stop wearing this fall. Simply 10!

