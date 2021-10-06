Preview: TV tips on Saturday (October 2nd, 2021)

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Saturday at a glance.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, A strong team: Die on trial, crime thriller



Before the head of the family Bernhard Paulsen (Peter Meinhardt) can discuss the estate settlement with his wife and children, he dies – and the will has disappeared. The team starts the investigation. Linet (Stefanie Stappenbeck) and Otto (Florian Martens) agree: One of the family members must be the murderer of the wealthy Bernhard Paulsen.

8:15 p.m., RTL, Das Supertalent, show



The new moderators Lola Weippert and Chris Tall bring along a good sense of talent as well as comedy – and are curious about the diverse participants. In episode one, the jury consists of the star magicians Honestly Brothers, Michael Michalsky, Motsi Mabuse and Riccardo Simonetti. The talents include Maryna Zaitseva and the “Light Balance Kids”, Jannick Holste, Wesley Williams and Johannes Stötter.









8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Who knows something XXL, knowledge quiz



In three exciting and entertaining rounds, six celebrities play alongside Bernhard Hoëcker and Elton for cash for the supporters among the spectators who have previously bet on the right winning team. At the end of each round, the winnings are shared among those who guessed correctly. In the final that follows, the prominent winners of the first three rounds compete to raise EUR 50,000 for a good cause.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, delusion, thriller



The investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) moves to the wintry, Swedish province. On behalf of an aging industrialist, he is supposed to solve a horrific crime that dates back decades. He receives support from the young, highly talented hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara).

10:20 p.m., Sat.1, Sherlock Holmes, detective thriller



Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) solves every case with the help of precise observation and razor-sharp talent for combination, but his quirks and sometimes illegal methods make it especially his loyal companion Dr. Watson (Jude Law) is not always easy. In the case of the diabolical ritual killer Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong), the duo’s genius is put to a severe test: Although the serial killer was hanged under witnesses, the killing continues.

