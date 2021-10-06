Plutarco Haza hits Hollywood with drama about school shootings

Plutarco Haza grew up admiring the work of Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, and although he is proud of his career in Mexico, the illusion of reaching Hollywood always kept him in mind and being able to materialize it with the premiere at the Chinese Theater of “Melancholy”, his first film in English, he is satisfied.

The film is a drama that tells the life that a couple faces when they lose their daughter in a school shooting, so acting the challenge was not only the language, but to really connect their emotions with their mind, because it is not easy give the same value to the phrase “I love you” when English is not your native language.

“The joke is that your acting quality doesn’t change, because sometimes you see actors like Antonio Banderas or Penelope Cruz who are much better working in Spanish than in English, and that is something that I did not want to happen with me. The language is very important because of the baggage your brain has on the language, that’s why I prepared myself for several weeks before filming ”, explained the actor.









Haza spent three months listening to music and watching movies in English, as well as talking a lot with Alessandra Rosaldo, the protagonist of the story, as well as consulting with a coach to also perfect her accent.

Regarding the emotional preparation of the character, he pointed out that being in Mexico he could not interview people who experienced similar tragedies, but the film’s director’s team, Jorge Xolalpa, did a thorough and complete research before making the script.

“Gun control and violence among adolescents is a complicated issue, which is also influenced by video games and access to weapons of all kinds, it was difficult to connect with characters who have so much pain, but I think the script was very complete, “he added.

The actor filmed the tape before “The Garden”, but this one has not been released yet. “Melancolía” is an independent feature film that premiered this weekend at the Chinese Theater and will begin its journey at festivals, so he hopes it will arrive in Mexico soon.

