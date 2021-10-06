Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Orlando Bloom has to unbutton Katy Perry’s corset live before a performance: “He’s my hero”

By Sonia Gupta
Lto singer Katy Perry was this weekend in the ‘Variety’s 2021 Power of Women‘where was one of the honored but where he also participated singing some of his songs.

But when you start one of them, Katy Perry was not comfortable with any of your clothes that wore on and did not hesitate to ask for help.

Katy Perry couldn’t breathe

What no one imagined is that he would request the help of his partner, the actor Orlando Bloom, who was sitting in the front rows of the show.

Orlando, can you unzip my corset? It’s tight and I can’t singr “, said to the microphone before all those present the 36-year-old American singer.

The 44-year-old British actor He sprinted up on stage to help his girlfriend. With some more trouble than anticipated where Katy Perry told her to pull down all the way because “I wear a girdle here inside“, Orlando Bloom was able to unbutton Perry’s corset.




Katy Perry had trouble with her corset

Katy Perry had problems with her corset and Orlando Bloom helped her partner

After helping the singer, Bloom gave her an affectionate kiss on the shoulder before going back down to her chair. Perry, on the other hand, was relieved: “Ok now i can breathe“. To apostille:”My hero“.

Then Katy Perry I interpreted the theme ‘What Makes a Woman‘.


