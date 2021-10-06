Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeCelebrityOne by one, the million dollar properties Jennifer Lopez chooses to live...
Celebrity

One by one, the million dollar properties Jennifer Lopez chooses to live in

By Hasan Sheikh
0
57




The great fortune he reaped Jennifer Lopez Throughout his career, he made it possible for him to afford all the luxuries he wants today, such as buying mansions around the country to enjoy different views. Some of them were in Los Angeles, New York and Miami, and many have shared with former partners.

The heritage of Jennifer Lopez, 52, amounts to $ 400 million According to Celebrity NetWorth, thanks to his musical career, acting, but also the marketing he did around his image: he launched fragrances, clothing lines, founded a television and film production company, and has several restaurants.


Previous articleWonka recordings began, with Timothée Chalamet
Next articleA photo and video of Selena Gómez 24 hours apart leaves her fans stumped: “Stop P …
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv