One by one, the million dollar properties Jennifer Lopez chooses to live in

The great fortune he reaped Jennifer Lopez Throughout his career, he made it possible for him to afford all the luxuries he wants today, such as buying mansions around the country to enjoy different views. Some of them were in Los Angeles, New York and Miami, and many have shared with former partners.

The heritage of Jennifer Lopez, 52, amounts to $ 400 million According to Celebrity NetWorth, thanks to his musical career, acting, but also the marketing he did around his image: he launched fragrances, clothing lines, founded a television and film production company, and has several restaurants.

All the properties that Jennifer Lopez had

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez bought for $ 4.3 million his first Mansion on a hill in Los Angeles, California, with 11 rooms and an incredible view of the luxurious area of ​​Beverly Hills. He later sold it for $ 12.5 million., more than its original price due to the amount of remodeling it did.

In 2002, the singer decided to bet on Miami, Florida, a beach city that has very luxurious areas and personalities like the tycoon Donald Trump live. There he acquired a beachfront mansion, 1.2 acres of land, seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and it is believed that it would have cost him a fortune for its immensity.

The diva was born in The bronx, a New York neighborhood of generally lower class and a year later returned to its roots, but this time to the exclusive area of ​​Manhattan: in 2018 she bought with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez an exclusive condominium for $ 15.3 million and months later they put it up for sale.









The former couple bought actor Jeremy Piven’s mansion on the coast of Malibu, California, in 2019, a typical place for celebrities like Tom Hanks, Sting, Julia Roberts and Jack Nicholson. According to Variety, in 2020, before separating, the singer and the former baseball player acquired a luxurious mansion in the exclusive Star Island community of Miami, for $ 32.5 million.

Does JLO go back to California?

A few months ago the romance of JLo with Ben affleck, who had already been a couple in early 2000, and now the singer is looking for a new home in California to be close to her partner. Among the areas he is looking for is Beverly Hills, where there are properties valued at up to $ 85 million, and in Holmy Hills.

It is not yet known what he will choose Jennifer Lopez or if he will go to live in his new mansion next to Ben affleck, but the truth is that he is in a very happy moment of his life. They both have children with their previous partners (Jennifer Lopez has two with Marc Anthony and Ben affleck three with Jennifer Garner), so they should also think about their comforts.

Where do you think it will live Bennifer, the couple of the moment?