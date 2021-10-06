No Time to Die | James Bond | From Nancy Sinatra to Billie Eilish: the best songs that remind you of the immortal James Bond | Daniel Craig | EC Stories | ARE

According to the criteria of Know more

The songs of James bond are a genre unto itself, with its codes and leit motivs that make them familiar at first listen. The twenty songs and little else that have been written for the adventures of the British spy share an unmistakable DNA that experts call “the Bond progression”, a succession of three chords in chromatic progression that identify the series from 1962 until now, in the just released No time to die.

James Bond songs often lavish melodrama and exotic orchestrations that enliven their elaborate credit presentation sequences. They have powerful voices, mostly feminine, as well as reverberated pianos and guitars that give them a mysterious aura. They can also have a presence of metals such as John Barry’s opening fanfare, iconic as the start of Star wars.

SIGHT: No Time To Die: The Keys Behind The Success Of The James Bond Movies

Some have had life in the charts and they have been great successes. Perhaps for this reason, many British musicians dream of taking on that responsibility such as Shirley Manson (Garbage), Jarvis Cocker and even Radiohead, which has submitted three songs to the producers, with no luck so far. We review below the best and worst songs of the British spy.

The worst:

Madonna – Die Another Day

(Another day to die, 2002)

The first in a series of false steps that Madonna took at the turn of the century was to accept this commission for the farewell of Pierce brosnan of the saga. A generic exercise of electroclash dosmilero, monotonous, lifeless, with a hateful vocalization and a most dated sound. Better to remember her with that song she did for Austin Powers, a parody of Bond much more in his league.

Rita Coolidge – All Time High

(Octopussy, 1983)

Octopussy it reflects the decline of the franchise, with a wrinkle-scrawled Roger Moore pleading for retirement. John Barry composed the title song, a manual ballad, made by weight and without substance. At least the title of the song served as a joke when Mark Whalberg sings it to Mila Kunis at the climax of Ted (2012). Other bond ballads like velvety For Your Eyes Only (Sheena easton) or Nobody Does It Better (Carly simon) fell much better stops.

SIGHT: Cholo Balbuena: the Peruvian romantic who became a Chilean national, played in that team and was an idol of that country

Sam Smith – Writing´s On The Wall

(Specter, 2015)

In defense of Writing’s on the wall it can be said that the famous song “composed in 20 minutes“ by Sam smith he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and it was a hit in his country. Against it, it could be added that, indeed, it seems composed in 20 minutes. It’s generic, with some mystery and drama, but Smith’s quirky way of singing it is a distractor possibly used to disguise the absence of a memorable melody.

Sheryl Crow – Tomorrow Never Dies

(Tomorrow never dies, 1997)

For the unnecessary sequel with Brosnan in 1997, a composers contest was held that received proposals from Pulp, St. Etienne, Swan Lee, Marc Almond but it seems that the less happy one was chosen. The subject is not as bad as the performance of Crow, an excited voice of the nineties that never stood out either for range or for having a pleasant timbre to the ear. Perhaps someone more competent would have raised the matter.

Jack White and Alicia Keys – Another way to die

(Quantum of Solace, 2009)

Four minutes and fifteen seconds of boredom is what they hold Alicia Keys and the former White Stripes, Jack White, in the first Bond theme sung as a duet. Indigestion is given away from the first note, an attempt to regain the rock vibes of Chris cornell in the previous Royal Casino, although the vocal displeasure of both has fallen on a lucky bag.

Best James Bond songs:

10) Tom Jones – Thunderball

(007: Operation Thunder, 1965)

The same year of his hit, It´s not unusual, a very young Tom jones He was summoned in an emergency to lend his voice to the fourth film of 007. Legend has it that he fainted in the middle of the recording at the end of the very long final note. In recent years, he has claimed that he only got dizzy. Jones brought his customary sensuality and kitsch tone to an almost symphonic Barry theme that time has unfairly forgotten.

9) Garbage – The World Is Not Enough

(The World is not enough, 1999)

David arnold was the composer of Bond in the 90s, known for using elements of electronics to make his soundtracks sound more current. The decision to call the then popular Garbage It made sense, because of its mix of rock with sequences. The song of The world is not enough is a classic Bond from the first second and has a letter written by Don black (Thunderball, Diamonds Are Forever), from the villain’s point of view Elektra King.

Garbage

8) Chris Cornell – You know my name

(Royal Casino, 2006)

The late Soundgarden frontman put his trajinada glottis to work on the title track of Royal Casino, the first tape with Daniel Craig, with a dynamism and adrenaline that fell from the knob to the new look of the saga. The song has its rock touches, with a distorted guitar and thunderous drums, to which an entire orchestra adds to give it the “Bond” finish with slight oriental touches. It augured the best time of 007.









7) Shirley Bassey – Diamonds Are Forever

(Diamonds are Eternal, 1971).

Shirley bassey was recognized for years as “the voice of the Bond saga”, responsible for dispatching up to three very popular songs of the franchise, including the one that gives the title of Diamonds are Eternal. He is an eternal fan favorite, both for the expressiveness of his throat and for the almost dreamlike exoticism of his openness and the sensuality of the rhythm. Kanye west he sampled it for his theme Diamonds from Sierra Leone (2002).

6) Adele – Skyfall

(Skyfall, 2012)

Skyfall it was the first Bond song to win an Oscar, a credit that goes entirely to Adele, who brought her soulful voice and her usual retro, almost classicist approach to one of the spy’s best stories. It is impossible not to notice the echoes of Shirley Bassey in the melody, to whom Adele seems to pay respectfully, as well as some songs from the Connery-era saga, in the instrumental part. Skyfall it was a well deserved radio hit.

5) Last Last – A View To A Kill

(007: In the crosshairs of the murderers, 1985)

A View to a Kill it remains the only Bond song to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, something that says more about the enormous popularity of Duran Duran back in 1985 than of the very validity of James Bond at that time. The theme that the British group presented for the final farewell to Roger Moore is a successful mix of rock and new wave, arranged by himself John barry with some very Bond and intriguing orchestral hits.

4) Paul McCartney – Live and Let Die

(Live and Let Die, 1972)

Live and Let Die It was the first Bond film with Roger moore as the protagonist. The production company feared that the inclusion of a TV actor would not be accepted by the fans, so it hired a beatle to give greater value to the set. Paul MCCARTNEY wrote a huge song, which begins as a ballad to soon explode on an orchestral bridge and a short reggae interlude. There is everything, romance and chase in a few minutes.

3) Shirley Bassey – Goldfinger

(007 against Goldfinger, 1964)

The first song sung by Shirley Bassey for the franchise is famous for the strange circumstances of its recording. The complexity of Barry’s theme was not only a challenge for the 77 musicians but for the singer herself, who had to ditch her bra in the final takes, in order to expand her chest and reach the final note. It is never clear if the lyrics, which describe the villain, do so out of admiration or fear. Perhaps both. In the ambiguity is the charm.

2) Billie Eilish – No Time To Die

(No time to die, 2020)

Today’s pop prodigy seemed like an impossible gamble to sing a Bond song, for her whispered vocal style that is the opposite of the big, powerful and melodramatic voices of her predecessors. The result, however, passes on a high note: she remains herself, even when she dares to step out of her comfort zone on the long note of climax. Production combines the economy of bedroom pop with orchestral exuberance.

1) Nancy Sinatra – You Only Live Twice

(You only live twice, 1967)

One of the most accomplished and covered Bond themes in the history of 007 is this classic that Frank Sinatra let it pass, only to recommend that they give the post to his daughter, Nancy, who was already beginning to stand out with her success These Boot Are Made for Walking. The track is irresistible since the first string passage is heard (sampled decades later by Robbie williams), full of mystery and oriental touches that go according to the plot that takes place in Japan. Coldplay and Björk have paid tribute to him.

READ ALSO: Tematik: the first ‘selfie studio’ in Peru where you can take curious photos and become an influencer

Bonus track:

John Barry – James Bond Theme

(The Satanic Dr. No, 1962)

The alpha and omega of James Bond themes. From here came most of the motifs that one recognizes from a 007 song. The furious metals of jazz, the sumptuous and exotic orchestration, Vic Flick’s electric guitar, who was only paid $ 15 to play the signature riff initial. There is a lot of dispute around the authorship of the subject. Anyway, the result is a classic that continues to be cited both in the saga and outside of it, due to the number of parodies it generated.