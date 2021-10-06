Nicolas Cage’s lapidary confession about his new film: “I’m not going to see it”

It is undeniable that Nicolas Cage is one of the most prolific actors of recent years. And it is that the protagonist of Wild Heart, With Air or The rock Lately he has been starring in multiple series B productions of the most varied and unique. Nevertheless there is a limit that not even he dares to cross: his latest film. “I’m not going to see it, but I hope you like it,” said the interpreter.

One of the last projects of the Oscar winner for best actor for Leaving Las Vegas it is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film in which Cage plays himself, or rather, the image that a large part of the public has of him. The actor stated in an interview with Collider that he did not agree with how he was portrayed in the film.

“I will never see that film,” said Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, who, although he assured that he was told that the film is good, does not feel identified with it. “My manager, Mike Nilon, who has also produced it, is very happy, he told me that the public loved it,” Cage said before clarifying: “But it is too hard for me to go to the movies and see myself interpret the completely neurotic version and who gets carried away by Tom Gormican’s anxiety about me “

It is known that one of the most popular records of the interpreter is when he gets carried away by hysteria, giving completely delusional moments on screen like his odyssey with the flames in Color Out of Space, its brutal ending in Mandy or all his appearances in Vampire kisses. Apparently, the director of his latest film wanted to exploit it to the fullest, clashing with the actor’s interests. “I told him ‘Tom, that’s not me’, because in reality I am calm, thoughtful and I take a lot of time to think,” said the interpreter who clarified that he is not as unhinged as the film wants to make him seem. “But he told me, ‘okay, but the neurotic Nicolas Cage is the best Cage,’ so I said, ‘okay, okay, let’s go with it, I’ll do whatever you want,'” added the actor.

The protagonist of the contemporary version of The wicker man he concluded the interview with a firm sentence: “I’m not going to see it, but I hope you like it”. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent chronicles the deranged journey of Nicolas Cage trying to collaborate with the CIA while dealing with his own family and trying to land a role in the next Quentin Tarantino film. Along with the protagonist will be a cast consisting of Pedro Pascal and Neil Patrick Harris among many others. The film will hit theaters in April 2022.