Nicolas Cage was taken from a restaurant in Las Vegas by mistaking him for a homeless

Scenes from the movie “Leaving Las Vegas” where Nicolas Cage plays a drunk who can’t stop drinking

As if it were a scene from the movie “Leaving Las Vegas” (where he plays an alcoholic), Nicolas Cage was caught drunk in a fancy restaurant, where He was kicked out by staff after making a fuss in front of other clients.

Apparently He was mistaken for a homeless man as he was wearing nightwear and bathing sandals that he took off to go barefoot on the lobby carpet.

Witnesses said that according to staff, Nicolas had been drinking expensive whiskey and shots of tequila before turning belligerent.

In leopard pants and flip flops, the actor can be seen sitting on a couch barefoot and struggling to keep balance, put on the sandals before staggering and screaming.

Video captured by patrons at the venue shows the 57-year-old actor being escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib near the famous Las Vegas strip last week.

A woman believed to be a staff member prevented Cage from returning to the restaurant, as seen in the images taken on September 13.

Cage has had a difficult time since last year, married for the fifth time, in addition to suffering the strong emotional shock of losing his mother Joy Vogelsang.

A source, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Sun: “We were in that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what at first we thought was a completely drunk and noisy homeless man “.

“For our surprise, turned out to be Nicolas Cage. I was completely shattered and I was arguing with the staff. He was in very bad shape and walked barefoot. The staff told us that he had been sipping shots of 1980 Macallan whiskey and tequila, “they revealed.









“He would yell at people and try to get into fights and then the staff asked him to leave. He was so drunk he could barely put on his sandals before they escorted him. He asked us if we wanted to go to his house, but it was wrong, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. One of those present ended up taking him home ”, they detailed.

It is not the first time that Nicolas has been filmed apparently drunk in public in recent times.

In March 2019 he was filmed doing a scene while drunk applying for a marriage license in court in Las Vegas with his fourth wife Erika Koike.

On that occasion, he was caught with Erika Koike, the professional makeup artist he has been dating for about a year.

Four days after the wedding, he asked for an annulment, claiming he was too drunk. to understand what he was doing.

In the images it was observed when the couple had a heated discussion. The 55-year-old actor yells: “She will take all my money.”, while ensuring that Koike’s ex is a drug dealer. She replies: “Baby, I’m not asking you to do this.”

A month later, the father of two was filmed again apparently with drinks on top while singing the Prince classic “Purple Rain” at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles.

In February of this year, Cage married his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, 30 years his junior., in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas.

Later, his mother Joy Vogelsang passed away in May at the age of 85 after spending two weeks in the hospital.

